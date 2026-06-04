Steelers' Cam Heyward Trolls Browns After Myles Garrett Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly one of the more notable franchises in the history of the National Football League.

With a long history comes top-tier rivalries, and the Steelers have multiple. Outside of the big rivalry that dominated the 2000s and 2010s with the Baltimore Ravens, the next biggest one is with the Cleveland Browns.

The rivalry has had its moments in recent seasons, with both teams splitting the season series each of the last four seasons. Now, with the top defensive player in the league in Myles Garrett leaving the Browns for the Los Angeles Rams in a trade, there is a worry that the rivalry will no longer have the same amount of fire.

On the other hand, Cam Heyward is trying to make sure it stays alive. During a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward spoke about the trade and how it effects him and the rest of the team

“I think Aaron [Rodgers] is definitely happy to not have that guy in our division. I could care less. I like competing against talent,” Heyward said.

Heyward then took time to get a hit in on the city of their vaunted foe, insulting the city of Cleveland.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be in Cleveland,” Heyward said.

While his comments were clearly in jest, the veteran defensive lineman knows exactly what he is doing by making these comments. His jab at the city of Cleveland is going to draw some ire from Browns fans, but not enough to cause serious concern, which is the ideal situation for both parties. He benefits from the engagement while the Browns do not take any real hit to their reputation.

Impact On The Steelers in 2026

The Steelers are certainly set to benefit from the departure of Garrett, as the team will now no longer have to double team a Browns defensive player as they have had to in the past. With that in mind, the Steelers may pull off some more risky and aggressive plays, but that will depend on the playcalling and the ability of Rodgers as a quarterback.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Obviously it effects Heyward less, as they never would directly face off. He would be more impacted if someone like Ja'Marr Chase left the Bengals, for example.

On the other hand, the only concern would come for the Steelers if they made it all the way to the Super Bowl, as they would have a decent shot of facing the NFC favorites in the Rams for the title.

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