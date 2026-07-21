Steelers Depth Chart Entering Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their training camp in the coming weeks, and it's set to be one of the most entertaining and competitive camps in recent history. With new head coach Mike McCarthy heading to Latrobe for his first camp with the team and a slew of new roster players fighting for jobs, it's going to be must-see action.

At several positions, the Steelers are locked in. There's no question about who the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh will be when the 2026 regular season opens, for example.

But battles are set to commence. Multiple spots along the offensive line, the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart, the defensive line is in flux and the secondary has a ton of questions to answer. As the team is about to descend on St. Vincent College, here's a look at the franchise's depth chart ahead of training camp.

OFFENSE

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, Drew Allar

The big competition here is who will serve as Aaron Rodgers' backup. Second-year QB Will Howard is challenging Mason Rudolph for the backup role, with rookie Drew Allar looking to impress.

RB: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Kaleb Johnson, Travis Homer, Eli Heidenreich

Warren and Dowdle will essentially split the number one role, and just as at quarterback, the backup position is up for grabs. Kaleb Johnson is hoping to claim it, but youngster Eli Heidenreich and free-agent addition Travis Homer are knocking at the door.

WR: DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen, Max Hurleman, AT Perry, Cole Burgess, Brandon Smith, Joaquin Davis

A ton of players will head to camp, but after Kaden Wetjen, the list becomes a group of practice-squad candidates hoping to stick with Pittsburgh after the preseason.

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan, JJ Galbreath, Jaheim Bell, Lake McRae

Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are both going to be big pieces of the offense in 2026. Who serves as the tertiary option? Robert Tonyan caught 11 touchdowns during Rodgers' 2020 MVP season. JJ Galbreath was very impressive in training camp as a rookie; however, he might edge Tonyan for a roster spot.

LT: Troy Fautanu, Broderick Jones, Jack Driscoll

The stud Troy Fautanu shifts to the left side. Broderick Jones should make the roster if healthy, but Jack Driscoll is a suitable alternative.

LG: Mason McCormick, Brock Hoffman, Doug Nester

Mason McCormick will shift to the left side as well, backed up by free-agent addition Brock Hoffman.

C: Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum, Greg Crippen

Zach Frazier is searching for a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2026, and he is the key cog in the offensive line. Ryan McCollum is one of the highest-quality backups in the NFL and Greg Crippen has the chance to learn a ton as a rookie free agent.

RG: Spencer Anderson, Gennings Dunker, Steven Jones

Spencer Anderson's work continues to pay off, and he's now slated to become the starting right guard for 2026. Third-round pick Gennings Dunker is a starter in waiting, but needs time to learn.

RT: Dylan Cook, Max Iheanachor, Lorenzo Thompson

Dylan Cook and rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor will duke it out at camp, but Cook's experience likely gives him the edge.

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward (97) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DEFENSE

DE: Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee, Dean Lowry

Another All-Pro season is incoming for Cam Heyward, with the second-year breakout star Derrick Harmon looking to do even more damage.

DT: Keeanu Benton, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Yahya Black, Kyle Baugh, Gabriel Rubio

Keeanu Benton is playing for a new contract, but he has plenty of help behind him that could eat snaps. The big question is how many linemen will the Steelers keep on the 53-man roster?

OLB: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer, Julius Welschof

The left and right outside linebacker positions feel immaterial while Patrick Graham establishes his 3-4 defense. The fact remains that T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are the starters, while Nick Herbig will play a ton.

MLB: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, Jamin Davis, Carson Bruener

Two big questions in the middle of the defense are Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. A slew of veterans, including Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and Malik Harrison are fighting for a roster spot. Carson Bruener is a key special-teams player and will make the roster as a result. But if he can also contribute to the defense, he'll be even more valuable to the Steelers.

LCB: Joey Porter Jr., Asante Samuel Jr., Daryl Porter Jr.

JPJ is playing for a mega-deal. Asante Samuel Jr. was a huge comeback story last season, and now he can settle in to being a contributing member of the defense.

RCB: Jamel Dean, Daylen Everette, D'Shawn Jamison, Ahmari Harvey

Can rookie Daylen Everette snake his way up the depth chart? Free-agent signing Jamel Dean is the veteran anchor.

Nickel: Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols, Donte Kent, Devan Boykin, Doneiko Slaughter

Jalen Ramsey and backup Brandin Echols are maybe the most impressive duo of slot cornerbacks in the NFL. Look out for the three young players behind them, however, as they each have some intriguing talent.

SS: De'Shon Elliott, Sebastian Castro, Jack Henderson

This is where the depth becomes an issue. Behind starter De'Shon Elliott is two young, unproven players.

FS: Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings

A few experienced free safeties lead this position group, with recent seventh-round pick Robert Spears-Jennings a roster hopeful.

K: Chris Boswell

Chris Boswell remains a top kicker in the NFL.

P: Cameron Johnston

The veteran comes back with no competition at training camp.

Kick/Punt Returner: Kaden Wetjen, Eli Heidenreich, Donte Kent, Jaylen Warren

The Steelers drafted Kaden Wetjen to be a return specialist, but Donte Kent and Heidenreich have some return abilities as well.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh-native continues his hold on the long snapper position.

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