Steelers Have Two Number 18 Players

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very interesting roster construction. The success of the team is contingent upon 42-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers having a farewell tour to remember. On the defensive side of the ball, veterans Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt are looking to end the team's playoff win drought.

At the same time, the Steelers are depending on a group of young players just as much as their veteran core. Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard is expected to hold a prominent role, while young offensive linemen Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu hope to anchor a long run in 2026. That list continues with tight end Darnell Washington and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

And both Harmon and Washington remain essential to what the Steelers wish to do this year. So much so that the two players are firmly entrenched as two of the team's most important players for the coming campaign. After a bit of a mixup on our end, we decided that both players deserved the 18th spot on the Steelers' top-25 rankings for the upcoming season.

Washington's Next Step

Still 24 years old, Washington has already carved out an impressive start to his NFL career. One of the best blocking tight ends in football, he took a huge step in 2025 as a receiving threat. He hauled in 31 receptions on 43 targets for 364 yards and a score.

What the season highlighted was how dangerous Washington is in the open field, and that's the key for 2026. With another year of chemistry building, Rodgers will hopefully find more of Washington. And that could be trouble for any defense trying to bring the hulking tight end down.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harmon's Sophomore Leap

Last year's first-round pick, Derrick Harmon put together an impressive rookie campaign. He posted 27 tackles and 3.0 sacks despite missing five games due to injury.

Entering year two, the Steelers view him as the successor on the d-line. With Heyward entering year 16 in the NFL and Keeanu Benton playing for a new contract, the organization needs their new leader in the trenches.

Harmon can become that by becoming more of a threat in the run game. While he showed explosive power getting after the quarterback, he didn't have that same effectiveness stopping the run. When you look at Heyward and what he's done for a decade and a half, it's been equal parts run stuffing and quarterback terrorizing. That next step in his sophomore year has to come if he's going to become the guy in Pittsburgh.

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