Steelers Chances vs. Bucs Skyrocket With QB News

The Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of snagging a victory in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just rose.

Baker Mayfield was not practicing on October 15, as noted by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, meaning undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is all but guaranteed to start against the Steelers.

Baker Mayfield is NOT practicing today so we can stop speculating. Jalon Daniels will start vs the Steelers barring something unforeseen. pic.twitter.com/GXWuYv23gp — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 15, 2026

Daniels has stepped in as the starter in each of the Buccaneers' last two games while Mayfield has dealt with a dislocated thumb that he suffered in Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

While Daniels did help guide Tampa Bay to a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, he still presents a far more favorable matchup at quarterback for Pittsburgh than Mayfield would.

What Steelers Have to Look for with Daniels

Up to this point, Daniels has completed 38 of his 55 passing attempts for the Buccaneers for 337 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He was not sharp in his first start against the Green Bay Packers, which was a 17-14 loss for Tampa Bay, as he went 19-of-27 for 148 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Daniels was far more efficient vs. Dallas, however, completing 19 of his 25 attempts for 185 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

The 23-year-old has proven to be a real weapon with his legs as well, rushing for 55 yards on eight attempts against Green Bay and 23 yards on seven attempts vs. the Cowboys.

Daniels isn't going to push the ball down the field much at all, which could work to Pittsburgh's benefit, as his current average depth of target stands at 6.2 (per Pro Football Focus).

The Buccaneers' offensive line has been quite good in pass protection with an allowed pressure rate of 37.6 percent (per SumerSports), however, so the Steelers also can't afford to let Daniels sit back and pick them apart in the short and intermediate areas of the field like he did against Dallas.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Has to Make the Most of This Opportunity

Daniels has shown that he can win at the NFL level, though the Steelers’ defense is far more stout than the Cowboys’ and is better equipped to stop a Tampa Bay offense that is led by him.

The Buccaneers are more competitive than their 1-4 record would suggest, but Pittsburgh is simply the better team.

Sure, it's never easy to win on the road and Tampa Bay has some form of momentum. At the same time, the Steelers' defense really shouldn't have many issues getting the better of Daniels while also finding some level of success on offense against a Buccaneers defense that's been really strong thus far.

If Pittsburgh really is a playoff contender in the AFC moving forward, it has to come away with wins in situations like this.

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