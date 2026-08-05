Steelers CB Room Has Exploded at Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- One of the most impressive developments at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is the play of their cornerbacks. The team began their first camp under new head coach Mike McCarthy without two of their top defensive backs after Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

For many teams, that would disrupt the start of training camp, but not for the Steelers. Without Porter Jr. and Ramsey on the field, the rest of the defensive backs look unbelievable, especially Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr.

Those two were expected to be pivotal role players in the secondary, but their performance at camp is opening the door for more. Instead of having a cornerback depth chart filled with properly slotted players, the Steelers might have a group of four starters to choose from during the regular season. Echols believes that's the case, at least, as he told reporters after a recent training camp practice.

"We just showed we got depth, that's it," he said when asked about how the group has responded to injuries. "We got depth. Anybody can go out there and be a starter, whether it's, you know, dime, nickel, corner, safety, anywhere. We can all get it done."

Samuel Jr. Pushing for Steelers CB2

So far in camp, Asante Samuel Jr. has been the best cornerback. Not just relative to his expectations, but compared to the entire secondary. DeShon Elliott was extremely complimentary of the former second-round draft pick, stating that he believes Samuel would have already made at least $80 million in the NFL had it not been for his neck injury that cost him over a year of his career.

Going up against DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. on the outside, it's easy to believe Elliott's assertion. He looks lightning fast, reaching another level of speed we didn't see during his time with the Steelers in 2025.

Not only that, but his anticipation has been even quicker. The defense has been routinely stumping the offense in camp, and Samuel's ability to jump routes and read the receiver is beyond impressive.

The way he's playing, he appears to be pushing for cornerback two reps. He's moved beyond being the first backup and is seriously forcing the coaching staff to consider how they will deploy him, Porter Jr. and veteran Jamel Dean when everyone is healthy.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echols Taking Advantage of Opportunity

The same can be said of Echols. With Ramsey sidelined, he's worked almost exclusively as the nickel. He's gone up against the likes of DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard in 11-on-11 team drills, and it's been win after win for Echols.

He looks exactly like he did during his start to the 2025 season, when he forced his way into an expanded role. That's happening once again, as Echols continues to show that he is a superb slot defender.

With all of this in mind, the Steelers are ecstatic about the secondary. In a complete reversal of the 2025 group, this Pittsburgh secondary might just be the most pleasant surprise entering the 2026 regular season.

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