5 Steelers Will Benefit From Jalen Ramsey's Absence

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't even begin their on-field practice sessions before injuries struck the organization.

The Steelers kicked off their first training camp under new head coach Mike McCarthy with a few negative updates. One was a back injury sustained by star cornerback Joey Porter Jr., forcing him to the PUP List to begin camp. The other was an injury to veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey, who is expected to miss several weeks.

It's a huge blow to the Steelers as they try to assemble a new-look defense. But, training camp is the time to make your mark. With Ramsey sidelined, these players will receive an expanded look and greater opportunity to impact the roster during the preseason.

Devan Boykin

After winning a national championship with Indiana last season, Devan Boykin hopes that pedigree carries over to his first NFL training camp. An explosive and quick cornerback, Boykin's best chance of making the squad is if he can showcase potential in the slot. It's a sink or swim situation, but Boykin can really make a name for himself with Ramsey out.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Devan Boykin (40) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandin Echols

The injury to Ramsey serves as a reminder of how important Brandin Echols is to the Steelers' defense. The veteran corner is versatile, filling in as an outside corner and in the nickel.

With Ramsey sidelined, Echols is going to be the starter in the slot. It's a huge opportunity, as he could force his way into even more snaps as the preseason progresses.

Echols also will have the chance to greatly improve the young talent at wide receiver. If Echols is primarily drawing matchups against young pass-catchers Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson, that's ideal. He's a tough defender who will give the rookie Bernard a realistic taste of what he'll experience during the regular season.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daylen Everette

One of the most intriguing recent draft picks is Daylen Everette, the Georgia Bulldogs defender with sky-high potential at the next level. He's lightning-fast and agile on the field, and it's unclear where exactly the defensive back fits into the secondary in 2026 and beyond.

What's clear, however, is that the Steelers value Everette. He's most likely to stick as an outside corner, but he might take some snaps in the slot with reps up for grabs.

Doneiko Slaughter

Doneiko Slaughter went undrafted in 2025 and spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing on with the Steelers, but he now walks into an unexpected opportunity at camp.

The Arkansas product is 6'0" and 190 pounds, and his frame brings a ton of intrigue. He's a bit longer than some of the other players vying for a job, and it might give him the leg up.

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