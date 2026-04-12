Steelers Latest DK Metcalf Trade Projection is Bold to Say the Least

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired a top wide receiver in each of the past two offseasons. This year, it was a trade with the Indianapolis Colts that landed them Michael Pittman Jr.

Last season, the Steelers swung big by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. It cost them a second-round draft pick and a massive new contract, but they landed a home run hitter on the outside by bringing Metcalf in.

But according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, the Steelers might be considering a move for the big receiver. In a recent article, he outlined why the Washington Commanders are the ideal trade partner.

"Metcalf was a bit of a disappointment last season with just 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns as Rodgers struggled to find him downfield," he wrote. "He’d have better luck with the younger, stronger Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball. And the Commanders are desperate for a WR opposite Terry McLaurin. Metcalf cost the Steelers a second-round pick. But after a down year, and with three years and more than $100 million left on his contract, something less would do."

Would Steelers Move Metcalf?

Vacchiano has a fundamental misunderstanding of the Steelers' plans for 2026, and that's what fuels this analysis. In his article, he writes about the Steelers deciding between going all-in once again with Aaron Rodgers and rebuilding.

The only problem, the Steelers have already made that decision. They are attempting to win this year, with no plans to rebuild whatsoever.

If that is the main reason the Steelers would consider moving on, consider that case closed. The Steelers aren't trading him.

Another reason to consider is that the Steelers have maintained their commitment to Metcalf, even when they've had easy avenues to opt out. Following the interaction with the Detroit Lions fan that drew a ton of buzz, the Steelers could have used it to activate clauses in his deal that would negate nearly half of the money he was owed.

Instead, the Steelers kept that guaranteed money in his deal. Not only was it a showing of good faith from the organization, but it was also a commitment to the player over the life of the contract.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

What Would A Metcalf Trade Look Like?

Vacchiano projected a deal would net less than what the Steelers paid for Metcalf's services. While the Steelers sent Seattle a second-round pick, Vacchiano believes that the Commanders could acquire Metcalf for a third-round pick in the upcoming draft and a fifth-round pick in the following draft.

The Steelers already have an incomplete wide receiver room with Metcalf as the number one option. Even with him and Pittman Jr. on the roster, the need for another playmaker is glaring.

There's simply no way the Steelers move on from Metcalf unless the veteran pass-catcher specifically wants out of Pittsburgh. Until that happens, any trade speculation is just gossip.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI,and find out podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!