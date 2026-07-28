Steelers’ Joey Porter Jr. Injured Before Training Camp

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have just begun training camp for the 2026 season, but they'll do so without a key defensive figure.

The Steelers placed Joey Porter Jr. will start the training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List at the start of training camp on July 28.

Porter goes onto the PUP List after he aggravated his back during the Steelers' mobility workout this morning, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN .

It comes as a surprise, as neither head coach Mike McCarthy nor general manager Omar Khan mentioned Porter as a player who would start out on the PUP list, like they did with both fellow Steelers secondary members in Jalen Ramsey and Donte Kent.

Porter will still be able to be a part of team meetings and spend time down at St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pa., but he can't practice with the team.

What Joey Porter Jr. Has Meant to the Steelers

Porter is heading into his fourth season with the Steelers, after they took him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft from Penn State.

He has been a key part of the Steelers secondary, starting 41 of 47 games played the past three seasons and making three interceptions, 31 passes defended, one sack, 165 tackles (120 solo) and three tackles for loss.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is also someone the Steelers will try and sign to a long-term contract extension, but they still haven't done that at the start of training camp.

He also keeps the family legacy going with the Steelers, as his father, Joey Porter, was a staunch linebacker for the franchise from 1999-2006, winning Super Bowl XL and also a First-Team All-Pro in 2004, while earning three Pro Bowl nods.

Where the Steelers Go if Porter is Out Long-Term

The Steelers had Porter in the left cornerback spot and there are two other cornerbacks who could fill that role if he can't play to start the season.

Asante Samuel Jr. is one player that would earn reps there, as he looks for a bigger role in 2026 after joining the Steelers midway through the 2025 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) on the field before the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Samuel played in six games and started three contests last year, with 10 tackles (six solo) and an interception.

Another player that may help out at left cornerback is Daryl Porter Jr., who signed a one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason.

Daryl Porter Jr. didn't play as a rookie last season, bouncing between a few teams, but could get his chance this season if Joey Porter Jr. is out.

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