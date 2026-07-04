Steelers Could Target Free Agent WRs With Mike McCarthy Ties

As the Pittsburgh Steelers look to tie up their loose ends at wide receiver, a few names jump to the top of the list in terms of their fits as depth pieces.

Behind the Steel Curtain's Jarrett Bailey listed Curtis Samuel and Noah Brown as logical targets who could come in and compete for the No. 4 spot on the Steelers' depth chart at receiver next to Roman Wilson.

Because Samuel spent the 2024 and 2025 campaigns playing for new Steelers wide receivers coach Adam Henry as a member of the Buffalo Bills while Brown and Mike McCarthy overlapped with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2022, their connections to Pittsburgh's staff may up the likelihood of them popping up on the team's radar as the summer goes along.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparing Brown and Samuel's Fits in Pittsburgh

If we're just comparing their respective careers, Samuel is more of a household name than Brown.

Samuel has hauled in 355 passes over nine seasons for 3,717 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's signed some sizable contracts as a result, including a three-year deal worth $34.5 million with the Washington Commanders in 2021 and a three-year, $24 million pact with the Bills in 2024.

The issue, however, is that his two seasons with Buffalo didn't go off swimmingly. Samuel concluded the 2024 campaign with just 253 yards and a touchdown over 14 games before appearing in six games during 2025 and putting up 81 yards with a score. He was also placed on the reserve/injured list in late November due to an elbow injury and wouldn't return until the divisional round of the playoffs.

Samuel was subsequently cut earlier this offseason. When he's at his best, the 29-year-old has proven to be an explosive and dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands who is a handful in the open field.

On the flip side, Samuel's been banged up often over the last few years and has lost a step, as evidenced by his declining production, making him far less of a reliable weapon in the passing game.

As for Brown, he played in only four games for the Commanders during the 2025 season due to groin, knee and rib injuries.

In 2024, though, he posted 453 yards and a touchdown on 35 catches as a key target for Jayden Daniels amidst Washington's improbable run to the NFC Championship game.

The 30-year-old broke out under McCarthy in 2022 with 555 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys, so there's theoretically a role for him in his offense with the Steelers as well.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) participates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown's not nearly as dynamic as Samuel, but at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he's a bigger-bodied target who would give Pittsburgh insurance on the outside.

Staying on the field has been a struggle for Brown, however, even more so than Samuel, as he hasn't suited up for more than 11 games in a season since 2022.

Samuel offers more general upside for the Steelers and is more natural competition for Wilson as a smaller, shiftier receiver, while Brown profiles as insurance for DK Metcalf or Michael Pittman Jr.

Either player would be a solid inclusion on Pittsburgh's depth chart, but there are clear question marks that can't be glossed over.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!