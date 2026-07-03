Steelers Swap Star WR in Crazy Three-Way Mock Trade

Though Brandon Aiyuk would appear to be trying to force a move to the Washington Commanders amidst his ongoing dispute with the San Francisco 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at least a logical secondary landing spot for the former second-team All-Pro wide receiver.

Aiyuk's trade value has tanked, though Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox came up with a mock three-team deal that would send him and a 2027 third-round pick to the Steelers while San Francisco sends Mac Jones to the New York Jets.

The real kicker for Pittsburgh, however, is that it would move DK Metcalf to the 49ers in this scenario.

"In this hypothetical trade, the Jets enlist the Pittsburgh Steelers' help to acquire Jones," Knox wrote. "Pittsburgh sends wide receiver DK Metcalf to San Francisco while receiving draft compensation from New York and allowing the 49ers to offload Brandon Aiyuk.

"The 49ers have been practically begging teams to take Aiyuk off their hands. While there hasn't been any real trade chatter involving Metcalf, he's been the subject of speculation ever since the Steelers acquired Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard."

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would This Trade Make Sense for Pittsburgh?

In a season that's been set up as Aaron Rodgers' final ride, the Steelers have operated as though their full intention is to contend and make a postseason run.

While the additions of Pittman Jr. and Bernard to the wide receiver room have relieved Metcalf of some of his responsibilities and pressure on his plate after serving as Pittsburgh's only reliable option at the position in 2025, that doesn't mean he's become expendable this offseason.

The 28-year-old had the least productive campaigns of his career with 850 yards and six touchdowns, but that was a byproduct of playing in a passing offense designed by Arthur Smith that wasn't exactly efficient or modernized.

Trading Metcalf would save the organization $25 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, due to the fact that it would be a post-June 1 transaction. That's just about the only positive of moving him at this juncture.

Metcalf is still capable of holding a No. 1 receiver-type role, and he may become even more crucial in 2027 if Pittsburgh brings in a rookie quarterback that'll need all the help they can get.

On the Aiyuk front, the Steelers would be wise to stay as far away as possible from that situation. He's made it rather clear he wants to be in Washington with Jayden Daniels, and his recent social media activity pushing the 49ers to part ways with him is a huge red flag.

Plus, Aiyuk is still recovering from his ACL and MCL injuries he suffered in October 2024, which forced him to miss the entire 2025 season.

The 2027 third-rounder isn't enough draft compensation for Pittsburgh to feel comfortable swapping Metcalf for Aiyuk, and the franchise's failed pursuit of the latter in 2024 should be the end of its connection to him.

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