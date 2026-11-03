Steelers Defense Reaching Super Bowl Level

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is elite.

The Steelers have played just eight games during the 2026 season, jumping out to a 6-2 record. The road to that impressive start hasn't been perfect, but the defense has paved the way.

This was the case once again in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. The group has become a weekly symbol of an approach best summarized as opportunistic, and it's propelled this team into Super Bowl contender status midway through the regular season.

The Patrick Graham Effect

When defensive coordinator Patrick Graham joined the staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy, excitement washed over the organization and the fanbase. Sure, Graham didn't have the best years in that same role with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he showed two things that made him a perfect addition in Pittsburgh.

The first is creativity. Graham constantly changed up his disguises pre-snap, adapted his approach in-game, and found ways to move his star players around the field. So far with the Steelers, that's been the case. Graham has adjusted as a coach, going from calling plays in the booth to the sidelines after the first few games.

He's displayed a willingness to change and respond, and his defense is mirroring that on a weekly basis.

The second was an old-school, physical attitude. He set the tone at training camp, demonstrating proper form during drills and getting right up in the mix with his players. It's a small thing, but that energy and tone-setting are infectious. The entire defense would run through a wall for Graham, and opposing offenses pay the price.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in action in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Fearsome Pass-Rush in the NFL?

The bread and butter of this defense is, of course, their pass rush. It's not just that their outside linebackers are game-wreckers. Yes, that is true, as T.J. Watt has 5.5 sacks to begin the year, Alex Highsmith has 3.5 and Nick Herbig has 3.0.

What makes this pass rush so fearsome, however, is their defensive line. They are a group of absolute monsters at the point of attack. Even as injuries have taken away two key players, they continue to create pressure and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

That's helped the Steelers produce an NFL-leading 26.0 sacks and the third-most takeaways through Week 8 of the regular season.

That's all a testament to Graham's impact on this defense. The Steelers regularly produce sacks, but this year is different. They are nasty, fearsome and momentum-generating.

Even when the offense has faltered, the defense has carried the team. It's still a bit early to make this comparison in good faith, but it's becoming harder and harder to deny the similarities between this defense and some of the best ones in the organization's history.

And that's putting the Steelers on the level of Super Bowl contenders.