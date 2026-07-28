Steelers Demote Will Howard to Start Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their first training camp under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and the excitement was palpable across the campus of St. Vincent College.

That excitement quickly shifted to a bit of surprise as the new Steelers head coach made the vision for his quarterback room crystal clear: Mason Rudolph is the backup QB entering camp.

Speaking to the media on arrival day, McCarthy broke down how the reps at camp will look to start. Obviously, Aaron Rodgers is the number one player on the depth chart, but there were mixed predictions about who would be taking the backup reps. Now, there's no confusion after McCarthy clarified Rudolph will be working with the second-team to begin camp. Behind him, rookie Drew Allar and second-year QB Will Howard will share the third-team reps.

"Aaron will take the 1's. Mason will start out with the second group," he said via the Steelers team site. "Will and Drew will take the third group reps. That's the way we'll start and we'll just watch things go."

McCarthy Looking to Grow All Four QBs

The news comes as a bit of shock that shakes up the quarterback room. As the team ended minicamp, it appeared that Howard had overcome Rudolph and would enter training camp as the team's number two and backup to Rodgers.

That isn't the case, however, and the two youngest players are facing a potential lack of snaps and reps as camp commences. But for McCarthy, it's his goal to help all of the quarterbacks on the roster improve, especially Allar and Howard.

"We need to get the other three to grow," he said. "Especially the two young puppies."

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Rudolph Keep Backup Job?

McCarthy made it clear that the veteran Rudolph is the number two QB in Pittsburgh. He also made it clear that it's not set in stone as training camp begins, using the phrase "to start," to describe how long this configuration will last.

That tells me that Howard and Allar have a chance. Sure, Rudolph has the upper hand. If he performs well, the backup job will continue to be his for the regular seaon.

Howard and Allar have the opportunity to impress McCarthy and his staff, however, and that can shift things instantly. The Steelers would save some much needed salary cap space and move in a younger direction by keeping the two youngsters over Rudolph, but they won't make that decision unless it's blatantly obvious.

That means an intense quarterback competition is about to begin, but the starting positions are way different than we anticipated.

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