When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks via trade in March 2025 for a package including their second-round pick in that year's NFL Draft, the writing was on the wall in regards to George Pickens' future with the organization.

That sentiment was only heightened by the four-year, $132 million extension Metcalf signed with the Steelers that cemented him as the franchise's new No. 1 wide receiver for the foreseeable future.

Throughout Pickens' three seasons in Pittsburgh, there was no denying his talent and on-field presence. His antics and behavior, however, got in the way to the point that a change of scenery became the clear solution for all parties involved before his rookie contract even expired.

Two months after Metcalf's arrival, Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick were dealt to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round selection in early May 2025.

The Steelers' hope was that swapping out Pickens for Metcalf would give them a more proven, steady and well-rounded option at receiver, but that simply hasn't been the case.

In fact, Metcalf has brought back shades of Pickens over his season-and-a-half with the black and gold. The issue, though, is that he hasn't been nearly as good.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) celebrates following a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Comparing Metcalf to Pickens

Pickens technically had more "incidents" you could point to as determining factors in why the Steelers weren't comfortable signing him long-term than Metcalf has as a whole thus far, but that's also a product of the former's stint with the organization being right around two times longer as of this current moment.

From being fined at or above $200,000 by the NFL and Pittsburgh combined during the 2023 season (per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones) to then drawing headlines for writing expletives in his eye black, getting into a fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II at the end of a Week 12 Thursday Night Football loss and reportedly showing up late to the team's Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, among other events in 2024, Pickens' tenure with the black and gold was certainly eventful.

For all of the negative publicity he attracted, however, Pickens produced at a relatively high level for the Steelers and flashed star potential. He finished with 1,140 yards and five touchdowns for an offense that averaged the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1) in 2023, and he was on pace to cross the 1,000-yard mark again over a full season in 2024 by posting 900 across 14 contests.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Metcalf, on the other hand, logged just 850 yards and six touchdowns across 15 contests as the clear top option for Aaron Rodgers in 2025. He was also suspended for the final two games of the regular season following an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan at Ford Field in Week 16.

So far in 2026, the 28-year-old has dropped six passes (tied for second-most among wide receivers, per Pro Football Focus) and is on pace for a career-low 738 yards with a catch rate of 48 percent on 75 targets, which is the 19th-most in the NFL.

Then there's his ejection in Pittsburgh's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles following two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties he committed against cornerback Cooper DeJean that resulted in his ejection from the contest in the third quarter. He did avoid his second suspension in less than two full seasons as a Steeler, however.

While all that has gone on with Metcalf, the Steelers have had to sit back and watch Pickens record 2,209 yards with 15 touchdowns over a total of 27 games for Dallas as a star in what's one of the league's best offenses.

There likely wasn't a realistic path for Pittsburgh to ink Pickens to a sizable extension given where that relationship stood before it opted to trade him, but that doesn't make his success with the Cowboys sting any less now that its acquisition of Metcalf has fallen completely and utterly flat.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is ejected from the game during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Might Just Need to Cut Their Losses

To reiterate a previous point, Metcalf hasn't really even come close to matching Pickens' production as a Steeler, let alone what he's accomplished in Dallas.

At this stage, Pittsburgh must just be best off cutting its losses with Metcalf as soon as possible. There aren't any more guarantees that could potentially be voided in his contract, and because the team restructured his deal this past offseason, they'd still be on the hook for $37.855 million in dead money for the 2027 campaign, $23.850 million for 2028 and $11.925 million in 2029 if they were to cut or trade him with a pre-June 1 designation (per Over the Cap).

That dead money charge would lower to $11.925 million from 2027 through 2029 if he were to be cut or traded with a post-June 1 designation.

It does seem as though the Steelers are going to give Metcalf every opportunity to bounce back from his situation against the Eagles, with head coach Mike McCarthy stating in his weekly press conference that he does "believe in second chances."

Pittsburgh can't keep allowing Metcalf to be a detriment to its offense, however, and barring an unforeseen turnaround, the organization is probably best off letting him go at the earliest convenience.