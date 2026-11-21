The Pittsburgh Steelers have a real DK Metcalf problem on their hands.

Metcalf, simply put, has fallen completely short of expectations as the Steelers' No. 1 wide receiver. Drops have become a major issue for the 28-year-old (six on the season, second-most among WRs according to Pro Football Focus) and he's failed to win his routes consistently, resulting in a general lack of separation when compared to what he's previously shown on tape throughout his career.

With three years left on a four-year, $132 million extension that he signed with Pittsburgh upon arriving via trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025, the organization needs Metcalf to turn his season around in order to get anything remotely resembling a positive return on investment.

At this point, however, the Steelers also have to seriously consider cutting into his playing time and perhaps give him a bit of a reset given his overall struggles in 2026.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch past Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Can't Let Metcalf Keep Negatively Impacting the Offense

After a rough Week 1 performance against the Atlanta Falcons in which Metcalf was called for offensive pass interference on two occasions while also dropping a pair of passes, Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he was going to keep looking his way despite a slow start to the season.

"I'm not worried about DK at all, man," Rodgers said on September 16. "I love DK. He's one of my closest friends on the team, and I'm going to keep feeding him."

Rodgers has made good on that promise. Metcalf has 71 targets through nine games, which is the most on the Steelers and 26 ahead of Germie Bernard (45) in second place while also being tied for the 18th-most across the NFL.

Unfortunately, though, Metcalf's large share of the work in Pittsburgh's passing game hasn't come with positive results. Sure, he's had a few bright moments, such as his 115-yard outing in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns and a 93-yard contest vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Metcalf's 50 percent catch rate is the worst in the league (per Sharp Football Analysis' Warren Sharp), however, and he's on pace for a career-low 816 yards over 17 games.

He cannot be relied upon as Rodgers' clear-cut No. 1 option for much longer. Metcalf doesn't get open and make plays down the field nearly as often as the Steelers need him to, and his drops are a major issue.

Pittsburgh likely won't outright bench Metcalf unless things really spiral out of control. At the same time, reducing his snap count and putting less on his plate, even if it's just temporary, could help both him and the offense readjust.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) looks to stiff arm Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Finally Getting an Opportunity to Feature Metcalf Less

Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) have missed five and four games, respectively, while residing on the reserve/injured list. That has put the Steelers' offense in a bit of a pickle due to a lack of receiver depth beyond Metcalf and Bernard.

Both Pittman Jr. and Wilson had their 21-day practice windows opened this week, however, meaning that their returns could be imminent.

Pittsburgh hasn't had a fully healthy receiver room in right around a month-and-a-half, though it is closing in on that being the case with Pittman Jr. and Wilson back on the practice field.

Once both players return, it should open up more possibilities for the Steelers' offense while also taking some of the pressure and heat off of Metcalf by letting Rodgers spread the ball around more, which would be a positive for all parties involved during the final stretch of the regular season.