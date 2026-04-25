Steelers Draft Lightning Fast Oklahoma Safety

With their penultimate pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected a big-school safety with standout speed.

At No. 224 overall in the seventh round, the Steelers went with Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings.

Spears-Jennings is the first safety of Pittsburgh's incoming rookie class and the second addition to the secondary next to Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette.

In 2025, Spears-Jennings recorded 59 tackles and an interception. He spent his entire collegiate career with the Sooners, posting a total of 178 tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions across 13 games.

Standing at just under 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Spears-Jennings ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to go alongside a 1.51-second 10-yard split, 35-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, five-inch broad jump and 4.43-second 20-yard shuttle.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!