Steelers Draft Lightning Fast Oklahoma Safety
In this story:
With their penultimate pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected a big-school safety with standout speed.
At No. 224 overall in the seventh round, the Steelers went with Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings.
Spears-Jennings is the first safety of Pittsburgh's incoming rookie class and the second addition to the secondary next to Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette.
In 2025, Spears-Jennings recorded 59 tackles and an interception. He spent his entire collegiate career with the Sooners, posting a total of 178 tackles, five forced fumbles and two interceptions across 13 games.
Standing at just under 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Spears-Jennings ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to go alongside a 1.51-second 10-yard split, 35-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, five-inch broad jump and 4.43-second 20-yard shuttle.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.