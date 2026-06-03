Steelers Drama Brewing With Alex Highsmith Skipping Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers solved a problem by extending edge rusher Nick Herbig, but it may have created another problem within the defensive room. As another week of offseason activities presses on, it began in celebration as 24-year-old rising superstar Nick Herbig inked a four-year extension worth $100 million.

That celebration came to an end when another Steelers' star was not in attendance.

Veteran outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was not present for the team's latest OTA sessions, according to Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein. Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo also shared the news after confirming with a team source. The absence creates a bit of a problem, as this was another day of the organization's mandatory minicamp.

A league source confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is not at practice on Wednesday, the second day of a mandatory three-day minicamp. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) June 3, 2026

Why Is Highsmith Not at Steelers' Minicamp?

Highsmith's absence is likely attributed to one thing, and that is Herbig's new deal. The rising star was guaranteed $42 million as part of his new extension, and he will make $100 million over the course of the four-year contract.

Comparatively, Highsmith is now extremely underpaid. The 28-year-old has been a consistent starter outside of injuries since the Steelers drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's recorded five seasons with at least 6.0 sacks, including a career-best 14.5 in 2022.

At $17 million per season, he is now the third-highest paid edge rusher on the team, despite being arguably their most valuable.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) celebrates a stop on third down against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Highsmith's Absence Could Mean for Steelers

Without Highsmith, the Steelers' pass rushing system will suffer. New head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have expressed a strong desire to diversify the Steelers' structures and encourage versatility. Having a three-man rotation of elite edge rushers accomplishes that easily for the Steelers.

But if Highsmith doesn't want to be the third man in that rotation, it could spell trouble for their plans.

Logistically, it would thrust Herbig into the starting role he's been seeking and many expected him to overtake Highsmith for in 2026. If Highsmith is not around, there are no longer any challengers in between Herbig and the full-time role his new contact dictates he should play.

That could also open up an expanded role for second-year edge rusher Jack Sawyer. The youngster was an impressive piece of the rotation in his first season in Pittsburgh, and the organization has a very high view of him moving forward. Like Herbig, the promotion might come sooner than expected as this drama between Highsmith and the Steelers appears to just be getting started.

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