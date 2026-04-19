Steelers Final Mock Draft: Star-Studded Picks on Both Sides

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on the 2026 NFL Draft. The intensity and speculation only ramps up from here on out, as the team tries to add more impact players in front of the hometown crowd.

With 12 picks, the Steelers possess an incredible amount of flexibility. They can move up without sullying the rest of their draft plans and be aggressive when necessary.

There’s one more chance to get this right, which brings us to my final mock draft of the 2026 season.

Round 1, Pick 21: Olaivavega Ioane, Guard, Penn State

The Steelers let the board fall and the rest of the NFL create chaos while they reap the rewards. This time, it lands them a new starting left guard for 2026 and beyond in Penn State star Olaivavega Ioane. Ioane is the best guard prospect in this draft, and he somehow winds up in Pittsburgh, eerily reminscent of the David DeCastro situation back in 2012. Once again, the Steelers land another key piece for their offensive line.

Round 2, Pick 43: Germie Bernard, Wide Receiver, Alabama

Steelers Trade 2026 Second-Round Pick (No. 53), 2026 Fourth-Round Pick (No. 121) and 2026 Fifth-Round Pick (No. 161) to Miami Dolphins for 2026 Second-Round Pick (No. 43)

After landing a new offensive line anchor, the Steelers utilize those extra picks to move up and land an impressive wide receiver in the second round. Alabama’s Germie Bernard is a well-rounded receiver who can play inside and outside while also committing to a run-blocking scheme. It might be a heavy price to pay, but Bernard is a future top wideout in the right situation.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 76: Kyle Louis, Linebacker, Pittsburgh

Speed and versatility are the hallmarks of Kyle Louis’s game, and the Steelers have an in-depth knowledge of the Pittsburgh Panthers captain.

Many believe Louis will have to shift to safety full-time at the NFL level, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The tangibles are extremely impressive and he has a boatload of production in the NCAA to pair with it. Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will have a blast figuring out where he best fits, and in the meantime they acquire a promising defender in the third round.

Round 3, Pick 85: Bud Clark, Safety, TCU

Adding to the depth on defense, TCU safety Bud Clark is a prototypical Steelers safety. He moves down in the box and can make stand-alone tackles, and he’s also quick enough to drop into coverage.

Round 3, Pick 99: Taylen Green, Quarterback, Arkansas

The stupidity of the NFL is such that all of the top quarterback prospects will be gone by the end of Day 2 of the draft.

It makes no sense to me, but if the Steelers want to add a legitimate prospect, they will likely have to take one by the end of the third round. Arkansas prospect Taylen Green is just about the only player worth a shot. 6’6” and freakishly athletic, he was a productive player at both Boise State and with the Arkansas Razorbacks. With the right coaching and development, he has starting potential in the NFL.

Round 4, Pick 135: Dametrious Crownover, Offensive Tackle, Texas A&M

A long-time right tackle with Texas A&M, Crownover is exactly the type of depth tackle the Steelers need and it’s hard to pass him with the135th selection.

Crownover is 6’7” and 330 pounds, but as a former tight end, you can easily notice his lower-body quickness. With only a few college seasons of experience, he still needs work to become a starting tackle, but he’s a project worth taking on, especially as the Steelers enter the 2026 season with uncertainty at the tackle position.

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6. Pick 216: Marlin Klein, Tight End, Michigan

One of the team’s few pre-draft tight end visitors, the Steelers follow up and take Marlin Klein from Michigan.

Born in Cologne, Germany, Klein has developed into a special player with the Wolverines. 6’6” and 250 pounds by showcasing his strength and nastiness at the line of scrimmage. He’s a solid pass-catching option, but his upside is mostly found in his abilities as a run-blocker. Late in the draft, he’s an excellent addition to the TE room.

Round 7, Pick 224: Mason Reiger, Edge Rusher, Wisconsin

A tall, lanky and athletic edge rusher from Wisconsin, Mason Rieger adds some excitement to the outside linebacker room. Nearly 6’5” and 250 pounds, he flashed some nice examples of leverage and quick steps as he pursued the ball-carrier and quarterback. He wasn’t a run-stuffing force on the edge, but he reminds me a bit of a taller Nick Herbig with less upside.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Round 7, Pick 230: Caleb Douglas, Wide Receiver, Texas Tech

Another big-bodied receiver heads to Pittsburgh, as the Steelers take Caleb Douglas with one of their final picks in the draft. The Texas Tech product is 6’3” with an extremely long reach and showcased blazing speed during his NCAA career. Like every seventh-round pick, he requires a strong amount of refinement and development to become effective in the NFL, but at the worst he could become a special teams contributor.

Round 7, Pick 237: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Offensive Lineman, Texas A&M

Another big, hulking lineman heads to the ‘Burgh as they conclude the 2026 NFL Draft. Crownover’s teammate at Texas A&M, Reed-Adams was a standout player last season. He was named Second-Team All-American after starting 12 games. His technical work needs improved, but he's a player that has the mentality to make the adjustments and succeed in the NFL.

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