Steelers Learn Which Players Will Attend NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the 2026 NFL Draft in just a few short weeks, as thousands of people descend on the North Shore from April 23-25.

The draft, especially the first round, is a day full of spectacle and glamour, and nowhere is it more visible than in the "green room". The room is set outside the draft stage, and is full of projected first-rounders ready to walk across the stage on Day 1.

Now, the NFL has released the list of players who will be in attendance. 16 players have announced their attendance, with multiple possible Steelers picks in attendance. The players are linebacker/defensive specialist David Bailey, defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., cornerback Mansoor Delane, safety Caleb Downs, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, cornerback Colton Hood, wide receiver Makai Lemon, running back Jeremiyah Love, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, linebacker Arvell Reese, quarterback Ty Simpson, linebacker Sonny Styles, wide receiver Carnell Tate and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Notably, projected consensus No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has announced that he will not be in attendance, opting to be with his family in Miami.

Who Could Walk Across The Stage As A Steeler?

While a lot of the names listed are players who will not be available by the time the Steelers select at No. 21, there are certainly a couple names that could be there. At this point, it is unclear the rankings of wide receivers and how it will shake out, so it is entirely possible that either Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson will be available at No. 21. The Steelers could have to opportunity to have one of them don the black and gold on Day 1, and those are the most likely names of those in attendance to be available.

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of that, the Steelers may also be interested in taking Alabama product and quarterback Ty Simpson, one of the more controversial quarterback prospects of the last couple years. The media and fan opinions would certainly be a mixed bag if Simpson is selected, so it seems unlikely he will walk across the stage a Steeler.

The rest of the the names are mostly projected Top 10 to Top 15 names, such as Reuben Bain Jr. and Mansoor Delane, which would make it tough for the Steelers to be in the market for them without a trade up.

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