Three Late-Round Steals for Steelers in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers own 12 draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and most of the focus has come on their five picks in the first 3 rounds.

But that also means that the Steelers have seven draft picks at their disposal over the final four rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. While the team will try to land an impact player or two on the first two days, the goal is to find those diamonds in the rough in Rounds 4, 5, 6, and 7.

This year's draft has been criticized for having less depth compared to others, but the Steelers can still strike gold. These three players stand out as both great value picks on the final day of the draft and solutions to pressing needs in Pittsburgh.

Kobe Baynes - Guard, Kansas

Weighing in at over 320 pounds, Kansas Jayhawks interior offensive lineman Kobe Baynes is a potential day three steal for the Steelers. As a two-year starter in Kansas, he established himself as a well-rounded lineman who excelled in run blocking and protecting the quarterback.

At the NFL level, he projects to be a specialist at helping a team's run game. Utilizing an extremely long reach, he might be able to become as reliable in pass protection. If he does, he'll become a starter in the NFL and look like another diamond in the rough pick for Pittsburgh.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Caleb Douglas - Wide Receiver, Texas A&M

The Steelers want speed and versatility in their next addition to the wide receiver room, and Texas Tech Raiders standout Caleb Douglas is an exciting player expected to be available in the final few rounds. At 6'4", Douglas matches the size of current Pittsburgh receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

But he's not just a big-bodied receiver. Douglas posted a 4.39 40-yard dash time. That speed translated on the field too, as he posted back-to-back seasons with more than 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was able to use his speed to create separation and burn defenders, and even as an outside X receiver, he might be worth the shot late in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jalon Kilgore - Safety, South Carolina

Secondary remains a concerning area of the defense, and another member of the South Carolina program could help strengthen it.

Jalon Kilgore was an impact player for three seasons with the Gamecocks, totaling eight interceptions in that span. This past campaign, he posted 54 tackles and two picks.

Kilgore is a physical, speedy safety who showed an aptitude for stopping runs. When he's not making a play on the ball, he's shown some weaknesses in pass coverage, but he's made up for it with his productivity. While he's a player on my top 100 player rankings, many view him as a day three pick. If that's the case, he's an ideal one for the Steelers.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI,and find out podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!