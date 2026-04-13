5 Players Steelers Cannot Pass Up in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- Predicting what the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft board looks like is akin to predicting the future. You might be right, but it's still a guess.

The Steelers have a different way of evaluating prospects than most teams, making their 2026 NFL Draft plans nearly impossible to forecast.

Despite keeping their plans close to the vest, there are some players who are obvious can't-miss prospects. These five players stand out as ones that the Steelers simply cannot pass up on in the upcoming NFL Draft.

5. Markel Bell - Offensive Tackle, Miami

The Steelers desperately need a left tackle that they can count on, but it doesn't appear the team wants to spend another first-round pick on tackle. With Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook under contract, that's fair, but it doesn't change the need for a true starter.

Enter hulking offensive tackle Markel Bell out of Miami. The Hurricanes' left tackle is massive, coming in at 6'9" and over 330 pounds. He's a Day 2, possibly even Day 3 pick, so he has some learning and development left to do. But for the potential he brings and the issues he could solve, he's a player the Steelers can't let get past their final pick in the third round.

4. Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard is going to be an excellent NFL pass-catcher. Overlooked in the midst of an extremely talented class, which could help the Steelers land a future star in the second round. Especially if the team focuses on another position of need in the first round, Bernard is the perfect target on Day 2.

Bernard does everything well. He's explosive in and out of his routes, can go deep or in the nitty-gritty areas and get open, and he has upside in run blocking schemes.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Bud Clark - Safety, TCU

Another Day 2 or 3 pick that the team should absolutely pounce on is TCU safety Bud Clark. A multi-year starter with the Horned Frogs, he was productive in pass coverage and a threat as a run defender.

Not only that, but he's an impactful player in the special teams and a great locker room presence that would be a boost to the Steelers in 2026 and beyond.

2. Olaivavega Ioane - Offensive Guard, Penn State

An even bigger need along the offensive line is left guard. Following Isaac Seumalo leaving during free agency, the team is expecting veterans Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman to battle for the starting job.

But if Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane is available with the 21st pick, the Steelers might have a 10-year starter at the position fall into their laps. How do you say no to that?

1. Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver, Arizona State

Some believe ASU star Jordyn Tyson will fall during the opening round of the NFL Draft. If teams are foolish enough to let the injury concerns override his potential, then the Steelers will benefit.

Needing another game-breaker on offense, Tyson fits the bill. He can play any role on offense, finding success in the slot and on the outside. The Steelers could use him like a wild card in the Mike McCarthy offense, and if he is available at pick no. 21, Pittsburgh can't let this player pass.

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