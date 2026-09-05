Steelers Fans Should Be Worried About Roman Wilson

Though he was one of the main storylines of training camp for positive reasons, some doubt and concern is starting to set back in with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson.

The 2024 third-round pick had a disappointing first two seasons in the league, logging just five snaps as a rookie due to injury before posting just 166 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers also spoke to the media about a mistake Wilson made in practice earlier this week, which led to an interception by Asante Samuel Jr.

"Roman made a repeat mistake,” Rodgers said. “That’s a good learning experience because I don’t think he’s going to do that again. He did the same thing early in training camp, and we said, ‘hey, on that under route, you have to keep coming.’ I think it’s best that it happened in practice.”

The future Hall of Famer made it clear that Wilson has taken clear steps forward and had one of the best camps of any player on the team while also going to him with questions often, so it's not as though he's lost trust from Rodgers.

Still, Wilson is going to have to demonstrate that he's a different player entering the 2026 season than he has been to begin his tenure in Pittsburgh.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers Roman Wilson (14) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rough Preseason

A ton of eyes were on Wilson entering the preseason given how loud the hype was surrounding him in Latrobe.

He had just one catch for seven yards in the opener against the Green Bay Packers, however, and he was targeted on both of Will Howard's interceptions vs. the New York Jets.

Wilson was at least partially blamed for his role in both of those turnovers, which is where the red flags really began popping up heading into his third NFL campaign.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson Can't Be Given the Benefit of the Doubt

Rodgers and Wilson certainly appear to have a stronger connection and rapport than they did a year ago, which is a positive sign as a whole.

For as much general excitement has surrounded Wilson this offseason, particularly earlier in the offseason, we have to see it to believe it.

There's no denying Wilson's traits. He's a speedy, dynamic receiver with good hands who can separate well out of the slot and potentially even make an impact on the outside as well.

It's tough to buy into Wilson given some of his shortcomings up to this point, however, and it's completely fair to wonder whether or not he'll ever pan out in a Steelers uniform.

Second-round pick Germie Bernard is breathing down his neck for snaps too, and a strong argument could be made that he's already the more polished, talented receiver as a rookie.

Wilson deserves another opportunity to prove himself worthy of holding down a big role in Pittsburgh, especially in a new offense, but time is of the essence.

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