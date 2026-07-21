Steelers' Roman Wilson Takes Jab From Former All-Pro

A former All-Pro wide receiver took a bit of a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers' Roman Wilson.

On his "89" podcast with NFL insider James Palmer, Steve Smith Sr. stated that the positives he's heard about Wilson's game aren't exactly the top areas in which you want to hear praise for a receiver.

“Here’s what I hear. He’s a great kid, excellent blocker,” Smith Sr. said. “You never wanna hear that when you’re a wide receiver. That’s like the ugly baby. … There is value (in it). So much value they drafted someone else.”

Smith Sr. also spoke about the battle for the No. 3 spot at the position between Wilson and second-round pick Germie Bernard, with the five-time Pro Bowler sharing why he believes the latter has the advantage.

“This battle right here, Wilson and Bernard, and here’s the part that’s going to be the difference,” Smith Sr. said. “Bernard can create things at the line of scrimmage to get off press coverage that Wilson struggles to do on a consistent level.”

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Pittsburgh Really Count on Wilson in Year 3?

From a rookie year marred by ankle and hamstring injuries to a sophomore campaign that saw him finish with just 166 yards and two touchdowns amongst a weak receiving corps, Wilson's NFL career has not gotten off to as promising of a start as Pittsburgh hoped it would upon selecting him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former national champion at Michigan was expected to come in and be somewhat of a plug-and-play option at receiver, primarily from the slot, who could separate and win with his route-running prowess, quickness and strong hands.

That hasn't been the case, as mentioned above, but with first-year head coach Mike McCarthy stating that Wilson's "had a great offseason" and that "there's a lot there to work with", perhaps a fresh start in a new system is what it will finally take for the 25-year-old to break out.

The Steelers have to see it to believe it, however. While the offseason program was a start, training camp and the preseason presents more of both a challenge and an opportunity for Wilson to prove that he belongs.

Bernard is going to be tough to beat out for snaps. That doesn't mean Wilson can't hold down a role as WR4 should he lose out to the rookie, though, especially in a receiver room that's still lacking some depth.

There aren't any real questions about Wilson's raw talent, but rather whether or not he can figure out how to best put himself in a spot to succeed in the NFL and give Aaron Rodgers a reason to trust him as a target in 2026.

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