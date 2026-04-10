Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Wants Revenge Against George Pickens

After spending the first two years of his career in the same locker room, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is looking forward to facing off against George Pickens once the opportunity presents itself.

While appearing on "The Blueprint Podcast", Porter acknowledged that he's going to line up against Pickens in the near future and that he doesn't plan on letting Pickens get the best of him.

“But Imma see him soon when we play Dallas, so it’s gonna be fun," Porter Jr. said. "For surely, it’s gonna be fun. I’m on that. I’m not having that. Definitely not that."

Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, had the nonexclusive franchise tag placed upon him earlier in the offseason after a career year.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Giving Praise Where Praise is Due

As a young cornerback adapting to playing at the next level after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter Jr. stated that his matchups in practice against Pickens and Diontae Johnson helped mold him into the player that he is today.

“The battles I had with George Pickens and Diontae, that really just shaped me for getting ready for the league," Porter Jr. said. "Even that catch he had, I was hot. I was there after practice. I was on the field. Trapped him, put hands on him, everything was perfect. He just made a great a** play, and that’s when I said, ‘OK, some of these dudes is like that.’ We had good bump at practice, and they don’t post what I be doing.”

Porter Jr.'s Steelers Future

As he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, extension talks between the Steelers and Porter Jr. are sure to commence before the regular season commences.

The 25-year-old established himself as Pittsburgh's unquestioned No. 1 corner in 2025 after the team brought in the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr. last offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Porter Jr. gave up just 32 receptions over 67 targets in coverage for 325 yards and no touchdowns while also recording an interception and 13 pass breakups in 14 games.

Porter Jr. may not reset the cornerback market after Trent McDuffie signed a four-year, $124 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams after being traded to the team from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, but the former should still come close, and the Steelers better be ready to do whatever it takes to keep him around long-term.

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