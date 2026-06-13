Steelers Biggest Winners and Losers of OTAs/Minicamp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially off for the summer. With OTAs and minicamp wrapping up, the team breaks for the next six weeks before returning to Saint Vincent College for training camp in late July.

Leaving UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the last time this spring, the Stelers have plenty of winners and a few losers to note. This team has a new coaching staff but not many new players. It's a lot of the same. But that made for interesting competition, and some emerging players entering the 2026 season with the team.

For the final time this offseason, here are the biggest winners and biggest losers of Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs and minicamp.

Biggest Winners

Drew Allar

Drew Allar has taken steps forward each week of OTAs and minicamp. The rookie out of Penn State came to Pittsburgh needing to be completely rebuilt as a quarterback. In the first week, he didn't look good. His accuracy was off, he didn't make any big throws and it just looked like everything was moving too fast.

By the time the Steelers broke for the summer, Allar is in a place where he's making accurate throws, making big-time completions and actually looks like things are becoming comfortable for him. Who knows where it goes, but Allar impressed with his progress.

Will Howard

Will Howard remains QB2 for the Steelers heading into training camp. The second-year QB didn't do too much, but he didn't need to. He needs to look like he's capable of controlling and running an offense. He can do that. He shows it each time he's on the field.

At some point, he needs to do more. Right now, though, it's about maintaing the lead in the competition and he's doing that.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Roman Wilson

Last season, Aaron Rodgers referred to the incoming veteran wide receivers later in the season as "more professional." That meant Wilson was on the bench and there were some NFL-readiness issues.

They may be gone. Roman Wilson looks good at OTAs and minicamp, but he also looks much more comfortable. If that continues, he's going to challenge Germie Bernard for the third spot on the depth chart, and may finally have a place in the offense for the Steelers.

Sebastian Castro

Sebastian Castro was the biggest performance winner of the Steelers OTAs and minicamp. The second-year safety came back after last season and looked much better. Whether it's in coverage or just understanding a defense, it all appears to be there. The step forward is noticable.

Castro has a real shot to challenge Darnell Savage for playing time, but needs to beat rookie Robert Spears-Jennings for a roster spot first. If he keeps playing the way he has, he might do both.

Daylen Everette

The Steelers second-most impressive rookie on the field was Daylen Everette. Germie Bernard was the most impressive, but he wasn't a winner - Roman Wilson hurt those chances. But Everette can certainly take advantage of an impressive OTAs.

Everette came into OTAs without much expectations surrounding him. He's leaving with a real opportunity to challenge Asante Samuel Jr. for the backup job behind Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean.

Everette was challenged with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. several times throughout OTAs and minicamp, and while he didn't win every rep, he won some. That's enough. For a third-round rookie, Everette looks like he has some real upside.

Spencer Anderson

There may not be a competition for right guard. Spencer Anderson took nearly every snap with the first team throughout OTAs and minicamp. Brock Hoffman didn't do much, and neither did rookie Gennings Dunker.

It's a bit surprising, but maybe it's time to listen to the Steelers. Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy hyped up Anderson throughout the offseason, but no one really believed them. Maybe it's time to.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) reacts to a defensive play during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Biggest Losers

Alex Highsmith

Alex Highsmith remains the biggest loser of OTAs and minicamp because of the drama surrounding him. Maybe there isn't any, and we're all overreacting, but until he speaks to the public about not showing up for the final day of minicamp.

Look, maybe there are no issues between Highsmith and the team after Nick Herbig signed a $100 million contract extension. No one has any real idea, though. And until it's addressed publicly, there's drama between the edge rusher and Pittsburgh.

Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph is the veteran who replaces Will Howard if Howard shows he's not capable of being a backup quarterback. But chances are, he's going to. And that means Rudolph is on his way out. And it may come back to hurt the Steelers, but it's also very clear that Howard has improved and this isn't a fair competition.

It kind of feels like the Steelers are playing with Rudolph, giving him false hope that he'll make the team, when that's still pretty unlikely to happen.

Darnell Savage

Where is Darnell Savage? He showed up during minicamp but did almost nothing and then left. Are Steelers fans ever going to get to see this guy in a Pittsburgh uniform? Are the Steelers? And how much more are they willing to bend for a player who signed to a vet minimum contract to be their third safety?

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