Steelers Price Tag Would Be High for Brendan Sorsby

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to be able to drive a bargain for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby if it has any interest in adding him to their roster.

Per insider Tony Pauline, the price for Sorsby if he is officially deemed ineligible by the NCAA due to an investigation stemming from allegedly gambling on games and subsequently enters the NFL's supplemental draft would be either a late first-rounder or second-rounder.

"Multiple sources inside the league tell me if QB Brendan Sorsby of @TexasTechFB is unable to regain eligibility for the '26 college season & forced to enter a supplemental draft, he will be a late 1st/early 2nd round pick depending on the order," Pauline wrote on X.

"Presently Sorsby is graded higher than Arch Manning by several area scouts as we head towards the season."

Multiple sources inside the league tell me if QB Brendan Sorsby of @TexasTechFB is unable to regain eligibility for the '26 college season & forced to enter a supplemental draft, he will be a late 1st/early 2nd round pick depending on the order.



Presently Sorsby is graded higher… — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) June 3, 2026

Sorsby was projected as one of the top signal caller prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft before his ongoing situation arose, and naturally teams with a long-term need at the position are going to do their homework on him in anticipation of a potential supplemental draft.

The question for the Steelers, though, is should they throw their hat into the ring?

Should Pittsburgh Go After Sorsby?

The Sorsby conversation would have been far more intriguing and worthwhile for Pittsburgh if it hadn't re-signed Aaron Rodgers.

The organization, though, now has four quarterbacks it likely would prefer to keep in an ideal world, with Rodgers and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar being locks to make the 53-man roster while Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are battling it out for the backup job.

Adding Sorsby would not only mean parting ways with both Howard and Rudolph in all likelihood, but it would also potentially require letting go of their 2027 first-rounder or second-round pick at a minimum in what's stacking up as one of the most talented quarterback classes in recent memory.

Truth be told, Sorsby isn't all that dissimilar from Allar as a prospect either. Both players have incredible, almost freakish levels of arm talent with the measurables you look for in any signal caller, but the mechanical and mental sides of the game need a ton of work.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The saving grace with Sorsby, and why he's arguably more of a "sure thing" than Allar, is the fact that he's showcased his dual-threat ability as a runner, whereas the latter is lacking in that category.

All of the concerns with his reported gambling issues can't be overlooked, however, heightening the risk of burning a top pick on the 22-year-old.

Furthermore, the fact that Pittsburgh falls into the last of the three groups as it relates to the order of the supplemental order as a playoff team from last season makes it even tougher for it to land Sorsby if it were to covet him.

Again, there's no denying his raw talent, but there are far too many question marks and unknowns for the Steelers to feel comfortable to meet the draft pick price tag in this case.

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