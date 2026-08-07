Steelers Give Updates on Two Key Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have two of their players back for practice a day after suffering their respective injuries.

During his daily press conference, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy stated that both Max Iheanachor and Brandin Echols will not participate after going down with apparent shoulder/neck and ankle injuries, respectively.

In Iheanachor's case, though, McCarthy stated that he isn't dealing with a serious issue and should be back by the beginning of next week.

"He won’t go today," McCarthy said. "I think we might not see him until Monday, but he’s OK."

McCarthy also noted that Echols won't be on the field during Pittsburgh's Saturday Night Lights practice either and opted not to delve into the specifics on any sort of timeline for the cornerback's return.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Could Steelers' Injuries Impact Iheanachor and Echols' Preparation for Regular Season?

With it seeming as though Iheanachor will only be sidelined for a handful of days while his injury situation sorts itself out, it doesn't seem there will be any real snags in how the team approaches his development or the amount of reps he may take for the preseason opener on August 13.

It would perhaps be wise for Pittsburgh to approach its first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft with some extra caution, though his standing in the right tackle competition and from a workload perspective moving forward shouldn't change in any meaningful manner.

Echols' circumstances seem a bit less clear, though. Unlike Iheanachor, McCarthy stopped short of declaring when the veteran corner may make his way back onto the field for the Steelers.

Considering the amount of injuries and absences Pittsburgh is currently dealing with at the position as Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey and Donte Kent all reside on the PUP list, losing Echols for any amount of time is a bit of a blow.

There's still far too much left before the regular season begins to truly feel a ton of concern about Echols' status moving forward, especially considering the lack of any true update on him from McCarthy.

The Steelers still have a decent amount of depth at corner with Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Daylen Everette all healthy alongside the likes of Doneiko Slaughter and D'Shawn Jamison, among others, but a lot hinges on how quickly Echols and the rest of the team's injured players can get back to a point where they can play.

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