Steelers' Omar Khan is On Fire

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves. This team doesn't want distractions and is ready to be all-in come the start of training camp. At least as all-in as they can get. And they seem to be a fast-moving train with a clear goal in sight after their latest signing.

Darnell Washington and Nick Herbig are here to stay. The 2023 draft picks have both signed deals, inking them to the Steelers for the next five years in back-to-back moves that feel like they're just getting started.

Coming into the offseason, the name to watch was Joey Porter Jr. It still is. But there seems to be an understanding between the Steelers and Porter Jr. that a deal will likely get done. That it isn't about wanting to working something out but rather actually doing it.

Keeanu Benton seems to be right behind him. Or in front of him. At this rate, who knows what order the Steelers are making moves in, it just feels like whichever one finishes up first gets signed. Right now, Benton is negotiating with the Steelers, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he got a deal done before Porter Jr.

And who knows, maybe Spencer Anderson gets something done as well. The Steelers are interested in keeping everyone. Maybe they actually will.

This is all outside of Chris Boswell, who the Steelers signed before Washington or Herbig.

Omar Khan is On Fire

All credit to Omar Khan. The Steelers' general manager is a man on a mission right now, looking to make sure his first draft class stays together. Which is a credit to his first draft class as well.

There were so many questions about how the Steelers would handle the extensions and if players were going to get left out, or needed to get left out. Questions about signing players who may not be 100% starters right now.

Well, Khan is just making sure they stay. His job is to retain good talent and build a good team, and he's doing that.

It's also a credit to Mike McCarthy for being open to the talent he already has. A lot of times, when a new head coach comes in, he wants his players. And that means those who were already there, even if they were good, didn't have the same role, or same respect.

McCarthy has come in and listened to the evaluators around him and is open to taking chances on the players with big upside.

The Steelers new duo seems to be working well, and it's putting them in a place to succeed now and in the future. Something you need a good GM to be able to pull off.

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