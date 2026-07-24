Steelers Might Have Surprising Injury to Start Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have another veteran who could open training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list alongside Broderick Jones.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's Pomp and Joe Show, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo noted that defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day got "nicked up" towards the conclusion of spring workouts and thus might find himself on the PUP list once the Steelers arrive to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

"I think he's an established guy in the league, a good role player," Fittipaldo said. "He could play inside, he could play outside. He got a little bit nicked up at the end of the spring. So, I'll be watching the PUP list. Maybe he's on there with Jones. Maybe it was just a minor thing, but that happened at such a late juncture of the spring that we never really got an update on him."

Fittipaldo also discussed Joseph-Day's versatility on the interior of Pittsburgh's defensive line as well as his potential role.

"Listen, if he's healthy, he's gonna be part of that strong six [or] seven-man rotation that they plan to roll out there," Fittipaldo said. "He can play nose, can play three-[tech], can play five-[tech]. Those are the types of guys that you want when you sign veteran defensive linemen."

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) tackles Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (12) after an interception during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Incoming Dilemma at iDL

The nature of Joseph-Day's injury remains to be seen. Regardless of if he does land on the PUP list or not, it's sure to be touched on during the opening days of training camp.

Joseph-Day will play a significant role up front for the Steelers after signing a two-year deal worth $11 million with the team as a free agent this offseason, and he'll join the likes of Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon as the key pieces of the group.

Assuming Pittsburgh will end up carrying six or seven interior defensive linemen, as Fittipaldo alluded to, the organization is going to have some tough decisions on its hands before final roster cuts.

With the four previously mentioned players and Yahya Black all being locks to make the 53-man roster, that means there's only one or two spots left for Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio and perhaps undrafted free agent Kevin Jobity Jr. to compete for.

Having a solid array of options at the bottom of the depth chart is a luxury for the Steelers, but sorting through which player(s) make the most sense to carry will largely depend on how training camp and the preseason transpire.

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