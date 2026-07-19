Steelers 17th Best Player: A Star With Questions

PITTSBURGH — It's been a little over a year since the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning defensive back Jalen Ramsey. A perennial Pro Bowler, Ramsey's first season in Pittsburgh resulted in another trip to the festivities.

Despite the accolades, there is a bag of mixed feelings regarding the Steelers' defensive back. He logged over 1,100 snaps, lining up as both a slot cornerback, a box safety and a free safety, showcasing a necessary consistency in the secondary. In year two with the Steelers, Ramsey is expected to be a big piece of the defense in 2026, but there are concerns over his foot speed entering his 11th NFL season.

There may be concerns, but the Steelers will rely heavily on Ramsey regardless. That's why he's 17th on the Steelers' top-25 players list for the upcoming season.

What Ramsey Will Bring to Steelers Defense in 2026

The Steelers are hopeful about what new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham can bring to Pittsburgh. After making a mediocre group of Las Vegas Raiders defenders look decent, the Steelers believe Graham can take a talented yet underachieving group in Pittsburgh to the next level.

The same can be said of what Graham can do with Ramsey. The Super Bowl-winning defensive back has already had a Hall of Fame career, but he's still looking for more. Now, he's attempting to transition to a full-time slot corner.

That's where he found the most success in 2025, and hopefully where the Steelers keep him in 2026.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC defensive back Jalen Ramsey during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Spot, Ramsey Shines

Let's not sit here and act like Ramsey is some kind of shlub in the secondary. Sure, he might not be the fleetest of foot anymore, but he can still defend hard. Over 17 games last season, he recorded one interception and six pass breakups while holding quarterbacks to a completion percentage below 75%. He also pitched in 3.0 sacks and 65 total tackles, showing off that patented physicality that has accented his playing career.

The most important detail for Ramsey and the Steelers is putting him in the right position to succeed. Ask him to match up against another team's number-one threat or hold an elite wide receiver off the stat sheet, and you will be disappointed at the outcome.

But ask him to line up in the nickel, blitz every so often, and keep things in front of him, and you have a recipe for success. That's the change the Steelers hope Graham has in store for the defense. If it works, Ramsey's spot on this list will be far too low as the defense climbs to a new level among NFL defenses.

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