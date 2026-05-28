Steelers' Jaylen Warren Shares New Playing Weight

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has shed some weight this offseason as he heads into his fifth year with the team.

Warren, who was listed at 215 pounds in 2025, told reporters that he is now down to 208 pounds during the second week of OTAs.

The 27-year-old also stated that his loss of weight was intentional.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Might Warren Benefit From Losing Weight?

As he gets set to share the Steelers' backfield with a third different running back in as many years, this time being free agent signee Rico Dowdle, perhaps Warren will be lighter on his feet and display some additional quickness at a lower weight.

He's always had burst with the ball in his hands and been tough to bring down in the open field as a smaller back at 5-foot-8 who can bounce off tackles and make defenders miss.

Warren's also more productive when given touches out in space instead of being a north-and-south runner, and his skill set in that regard should shine brighter at a lighter weight given the expected boost in his speed and swiftness that comes with dropping a few pounds.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh's Backfield Outlook in 2026

With Kenneth Gainwell out of the picture, Dowdle will form the Steelers' new-look tandem with Warren after signing a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the team in March.

Dowdle is plenty familiar with Mike McCarthy's offense, having played under him with the Dallas Cowboys for the latter's entire tenure as the franchise's head coach from 2020 to 2024.

Furthermore, he's fresh off a 2025 campaign with the Carolina Panthers where he finished with 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns from scrimmage.

Dowdle is a tough runner who should see more carries between the tackles while Warren is used in space more often, as previously mentioned, though the former can make some splash plays on the outside as well.

Much like Warren, who logged 40 receptions for 333 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2025, Dowdle can be a useful component of Pittsburgh's passing game after recording 39 catches for 297 yards and a score last season.

Behind that pair, 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson is fighting for a roster spot after a rough rookie campaign as a powerful runner with good vision.

Free agent addition Travis Homer has at least an outside shot to crack the roster too as a veteran special teamer who won't see the field often, if at all, on offense if he does end up making it.

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