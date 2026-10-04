Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Biggest Problem Revealed - And It Must Change

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shipped Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2028 second-round draft pick after months of failed negotiations and plenty of drama, all leading to the end of one of the franchise's biggest disappointments in recent memory.

Fans wanted Porter Jr. to spend his career in Pittsburgh. The organization continued to preach the same things. But there was a hang-up in contract talks that the two sides couldn't figure out, and it was exactly what everyone thought it was.

According to ESPN's Ian Rapoport, the problem between the Steelers and Porter Jr. was the guaranteed money.

"There was significant money guaranteed for injury, but not fully in the second year, as the Steelers held firm on a stance they have used often over the past few years," Rapoport said. "They are among the few teams to avoid guarantees past Year 1, joining Green Bay and Cincinnati among those the clubs that (mostly) take that stance."

This isn't surprising. The Steelers refuse to adjust the way they go about contracts, unless they're dealing with big-name players like T.J. Watt. DK Metcalf, no one saw coming, and maybe shouldn't have happened looking back. But it did.

The Steelers Need to Change This Before Next Offseason

Why, you ask? Well, because negotiating with a franchise left tackle and center isn't going to be easy. And if Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier look like they're worthy of extensions this season, the Steelers need to make sure they sign them.

They cannot - and that can't be stressed enough - mess up deals for two key pieces to their offensive line.

The team's philosophy seems outdated at this point anyways. Especially if they're going to pick and choose when they break it and when they don't. Giving Metcalf a ton of money for him to struggle and not paying a homegrown talent like Porter Jr. doesn't fit anyone's idea of the "right move," and it doesn't seem to be working out in Pittsburgh's favor.

The Porter Jr. stuff is over, but it's a great time to live and learn. Figure out how they can adjust and be better the next time. Because the next time, there will be two cornerstone pieces of your offensive line up for extensions, and if they prove worthy, signing them is an absolute must.

Botching Fautanu and Frazier in 2027 should be grounds for cleaning house in the front office. But again, it's a great time to readjust and figure things out.

Because these problems can't happen again. Not if the Steelers don't want to look like a team players shouldn't be negotiating with.

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