Can Steelers Ever Get Out of DK Metcalf Contract?

Another week, another disappointing outing from DK Metcalf for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 28-year-old was nowhere to be found early in the Steelers' blowout 38-18 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Metcalf once again failed to create separation, and on the one occasion he could've created an explosive play with a little under five minutes left during the second quarter, he dropped what would've been right around a 30-yard gain with Jordan Battle in coverage.

While Battle bailed Metcalf out with a taunting penalty before the latter came alive with 54 yards and a touchdown during garbage time in the fourth quarter, it wasn't nearly enough to completely rectify all of the issues currently ongoing with the veteran wide receiver.

Metcalf has not lived up to his four-year, $132 million deal with Pittsburgh, which he signed after arriving in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025. Not only that, but the contract looks like a complete albatross and is up there among the worst in the league.

Is there any path for the Steelers to get out of that deal, however?

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) reacts after a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking Into The Structure of Metcalf's Contract

Pittsburgh restructured Metcalf's contract this past offseason in order to free up almost $18 million in cap space.

As a result, $23.7 million of his salary for the 2026 campaign was converted into a signing bonus and his salary cap charge was lowered by $17.775 million while simultaneously raising his cap charge in future seasons by $5.925 million per year (per Over the Cap).

Metcalf is also due a $6.5 million roster cut on the fifth day of the 2027 league year and a $5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year in both 2028 and 2029.

Cutting or trading Metcalf with a pre-June 1 designation next offseason would make minimal sense, as doing so would incur a dead money hit of $35.775 million while only opening up $2.650 million in cap space for the 2027 campaign (per Over the Cap).

Cutting or trading Metcalf with a post-June 1 designation in 2027 would save $26.5 million against the cap, however, while also forcing the Steelers to take on $11.925 million in dead money.

Should they look to cut or trade him in 2028, the dead money would remain the same while the cap savings would jump to $28 million before leaping once again to $35.5 million in 2029.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Moving On From Metcalf Realistic for Pittsburgh?

Parting ways with a player of Metcalf's magnitude might not be popular in the locker room, and it could also send the wrong message.

The Steelers traded a 2025 second-round pick and a 2025 seventh-rounder in exchange for Metcalf and a 2025 sixth-rounder. That's a rather considerable haul, and the organization could be wary of cutting their losses just two years into his tenure.

Still, if Metcalf doesn't turn things around this season, the idea of moving on from him has to at least be weighed.

His decline, most notably in terms of drops and the inability to win downfield, has come as a surprise. Pittsburgh thought it was getting a true No. 1 receiver, and instead, he's playing at replacement level in 2026.

As such, finding a taker for his contract will prove to be difficult. In fact, the Steelers might have to attach a pick just to find a suitable trade.

Releasing Metcalf feels far more probable than sending him elsewhere, but doing so comes with complications as well due to the dead money involved.

There is an avenue to move on from Metcalf, and if Pittsburgh is desperate enough it could theoretically happen next offseason even if it's not overly logical. As of right now, however, it's likely that he'll remain on the team's roster in 2027 despite the fact that he's lost a step, has provided little value this season and is on pace for 816 yards over 17 games, which would be a career low.