Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Trade Price Can't Drop Below This

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a place nobody predicted with fourth-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. What was supposed to be a no-brainer contract extension has devolved into an impasse for the two sides.

It’s no longer dramatic to think that Porter Jr. might not be a member of the Steelers very soon. It’s not the preferred situation for either side, but this is unfortunately where things have led.

The most likely outcome currently is the Steelers trade away Porter Jr. Had they tried to move him when the new league year began, this would be a completely different conversation. Where things stand now, the return for the polarizing cornerback is far less than what Steelers fans hope. Given the circumstances, the Steelers can reasonably ask for a second-round draft pick, and nothing more.

Why a Second Round Pick?

If this was a few months ago, the Steelers would be absolute fools to move Porter Jr. for anything less than a first-round pick, plus some other assets. The Trent McDuffie deal between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams was a very comparable deal.

While the return was hefty, the Rams acquired a star cornerback and signed him to a big extension.

A team acquiring Porter Jr. doesn’t receive either of those assurances. While Porter Jr.’s ability to cover is undisputed, the longer he goes without playing, the worse he looks. Teams will assume it will take him longer to acclimate to a new team, and that hesitancy absolutely comes into play in these types of discussions.

Secondly, is the acquiring team willing to meet Porter Jr.’s ask, whatever that may be? Whether you believe the Steelers offered a fair deal at any point or if you believe JPJ was lowballed, the fact of the matter is Porter Jr. hasn’t received a contract offer he finds suitable. Maybe another franchise believes that is just a bit or hardball on his behalf. But maybe, he’s adamant about what he’s seeking and won’t budge. If you are a team that has to pay more than you’re comfortable with on the extension, it might limit how much you want to give up in the trade to originally acquire him.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would the Steelers Make This Deal?

It appears that the Steelers are reaching the end of their rope with Porter Jr. Veteran team insider Gerry Dulac recently suggested that the team might even move him for a third-round pick, repeating what happened last offseason with maligned receiver George Pickens.

If that’s the case, the Steelers would be thrilled to receive a second-round pick in exchange for Porter Jr. This organization has a history of trading players that are talented for less than anyone would predict.

If they are done, they won’t concern themselves with getting the best value in return. Just ask George Pickens or Antonio Brown if that was the case. Right or wrong, the Steelers have no problem parting ways with a player for a measly draft pick. Let’s just hope this isn’t another one of those situations.

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