Steelers vs. Patriots Bold Predictions: Big Play Roman Wilson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to improve their regular season record to 2-0 as they head to Foxborough for a showdown with the New England Patriots. The Patriots are the defending AFC champions, but they were defeated again by the Seattle Seahawks to begin their 2026 campaign.

The Steelers are trying to push the Super Bowl runner-up to 0-2, but it won't be an easy task.

In order to secure the victory, the Steelers have to outmatch a team that's had over a week to prepare and are eager to shed the stink they left behind in Week 1.

Roman Wilson Breaks Off a Big Play

The biggest takeaway from quarterback Aaron Rodgers' weekly media availability was how much he wants Roman Wilson to find success. The journey from afterthought to trusted receiver is truly remarkable, and the two nearly combined for a few big plays in Week 1.

But in Week 2, things will connect, and the results could be huge for the Steelers' offense. Roman was effective at creating separation in Week 1, taking advantage of some very favorable matchups. Unless Michael Pittman Jr.'s recent foot injury limits him in Week 2, Wilson will once again see those favorable matchups on defense.

Rodgers doesn't miss on things again. Wilson has the chance to fully embed himself in the Steelers' passing attack for the remainder of the season with a big play, and that's what will happen in Week 2.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Iheanachor Exits Week 2 as Starting Right Tackle

Starting left tackle Troy Fautanu was a non-participant in the team's first practice ahead of Week 2, but there isn't much cause for concern in the locker room. If he plays, the same five linemen from Week 1 return and try to continue forming the chemistry needed to become a top unit.

If Fautanu doesn't suit up however, that means that rookie Max Iheanachor will make his first start at right tackle.

But even if Fautanu plays, I believe that Iheanachor will have plenty of playing time against the Patriots. With Dylan Cook's suspect play in Week 1, Iheanachor is on the verge of getting his shot on the right side. That might just happen in Week 2.

Jamel Dean Creates a Key Turnover

The Joey Porter Jr. situation continues to hamper the team's secondary, but veteran Jamel Dean looked excellent in his team debut. A run-stuffer on the outside, he recorded five tackles in the victory while helping the secondary limit big plays against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 2, Dean has to show why he was one of the highest-graded coverage corners in the NFL last season. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tossed three interceptions in the season opener, but he also completed 72% of his passing attempts in 2025. That matchup will be the one to watch, but Dean has the edge right now.

Not only will Dean create his first turnover of the season against the Patriots, it's going to come at a critical time. Last week, it was T.J. Watt's pick-six that sealed the win. This time around, it will be Dean's interception that ices the game for the Steelers.

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