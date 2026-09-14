Steelers Have Perfect Trade Partner for Joey Porter Jr.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have a huge problem on their hands. Things have now surpassed the reported impasse the organization and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were at, and it's devolved into a full-blown dispute.

The Steelers are no longer willing to talk contract with Porter Jr., upholding the long-standing, and perhaps archaic, rule of not negotiating in the regular season.

That leaves two options. One is that Porter Jr. returns to the team and plays out the final year of his rookie deal in the hopes of earning that big payday next spring. The second option is the Steelers trade their star cornerback. If they go down that route, the franchise has the perfect trade partner in NFC Super Bowl hopeful, the Detroit Lions.

Why the Lions Make So Much Sense to Land Porter Jr.

The Lions just make too much sense if the Steelers are interested in moving Porter Jr.

The first reason is that they are a team eyeing a run to the Super Bowl, but they need a top-tier defensive back to strengthen their secondary. The Lions released Terrion Arnold, their top corner last season, after his arrest and several criminal charges were levied against him. Going after Porter Jr. gives the defense another high-quality player to complement key defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

The second is that the Lions are a schematic fit for Porter Jr., in addition to giving the Lions the corner they desperately need to complete their defense. Detroit features a heavy dose of man coverage, which is where he thrives.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) watches the game against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Can Meet Trade Demand with Lions

The third reason is that the Lions have the draft capital the Steelers would want in a trade. If the Steelers are going to move on from Porter Jr., it can't be for pennies on the dollar. While the organization has been relatively frugal in their contract extension offers, they cannot settle for a lower price in a potential trade.

While getting the Lions to agree to their desired trade price is one battle, it won't be a question of whether or not Detroit has the picks to begin with. The Lions own all of their picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, plus an additional seventh-round choice.

The Steelers would likely seek a first-round draft pick for Porter Jr., if not more. The problem is whether or not the Lions want to pay that price. If they believe one more defensive back gives them a legitimate chance to compete in the NFC, why wouldn't they?

Will Steelers Deal Porter Jr.?

The question hanging over this entire discussion is whether or not the Steelers want to actually move Porter Jr. Alternatively, they could keep him and deal with whatever headache may accompany that decision, as they try to make their own run at the Lombardi Trophy.

And while that may be a more frustrating choice, it might be the best one for the team both in 2026 and 2027.

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