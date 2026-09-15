Steelers Get First Bidder for Joey Porter Jr. Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be looking to trade Joey Porter Jr. this offseason, but they also won't turn away the right offer. And according to reports, they're starting to get calls.

According to Lions reporter Jeff Risdon, the Detroit Lions have made a call to Pittsburgh to look into the Porter situation. They have become the first known team to make a call and look into a trade for the Steelers' cornerback.

"The Joey Porter Jr. trade talks. I can tell you that I know that the Lions have approached the Steelers. I don't know how receptive the Steelers were. I don't know what the Lions offered, if anything. I know that they have talked. I got that from a reliable source from the Pittsburgh side," Risdon said about the contact between Detroit and Pittsburgh.

It's believed that the Steelers would be looking for at least a first-round pick in exchange for Porter. While Pittsburgh will likely listen to offers, they will need to be blown away with a trade package to make a move, so additional compensation is likely needed on top of the first-round pick.

Will Steelers Trade Porter?

Well, the Lions have over $30 million in available cap space and desperately need secondary help after cutting Terion Arnold following legal troubles this offseason. As a team with Super Bowl aspirations and who are likely looking to end their rotating door at cornerback, trading and signing Porter to a long-term deal is something they may actually be very interested in.

A big-time offer might not stop the Steelers. Pittsburgh would love to keep Porter this offseason and extend or franchise tag him next offseason, but they may also be aware that Porter is unhappy with the organization and may not be willing to sign something at this point.

It all depends on the offer from the opposing team and how frustrated Porter is with Pittsburgh. If he's not going to play this season, it makes little sense to hold onto him. At the same time, if a team intends to pay top dollar in a trade package, Pittsburgh may not be able to refuse the deal with how hostile things have gotten with Porter.

Don't rule out anything happening. The Steelers are standing firm on the idea that they won't move Porter and will try again to sign him next offseason. All it takes is the right offer, though. And maybe Detroit is going to present that offer.

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