Could Aaron Rodgers Look For Unique Commitment in Steelers Contract?

At some point, Aaron Rodgers' stalemate with the Pittsburgh Steelers has to come to a head.

As Rodgers remains a free agent ahead of OTAs, which begin on May 18, after reportedly taking a trip to Pittsburgh that didn't result in a visit with the organization, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pondered about whether or not the 42-year-old could be looking for a unique, unofficial commitment in his contract that would provide him with a way off the team depending on how the 2026 season transpires.

"That should be determined now," Florio wrote. "Even if it’s not part of the official contract (and it can’t be), Rodgers could seek an unofficial commitment that, if he’s ever benched, he’d also be released.

"If that happens after the trade deadline, Rodgers would have to pass through waivers. If it’s believed at the time that Rodgers is targeting a potential quarterback-needy team, anyone could block that by putting in a waivers claim."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When taking the possibility of the Steelers not performing up to expectations and looking to provide Will Howard and/or Drew Allar with opportunities to start down the stretch as a means of evaluating their other quarterback options into consideration, Florio pondered that Rodgers could look for a way to guarantee his release and handpick his next destination without having to go through waivers.

If that happens after the trade deadline, Rodgers would have to pass through waivers," Florio wrote. "If it’s believed at the time that Rodgers is targeting a potential quarterback-needy team, anyone could block that by putting in a waivers claim.

"There’s only one way for Rodgers to emerge from Pittsburgh in the event of a major early-season regression with the freedom to sign anywhere at any time. Rodgers would have to be released before the Tuesday after Week 9."

Could Rodgers Actually Considering That Idea?

Florio's idea, which is purely speculation, is a bit off-the-wall and almost unheard of across the NFL. It does make sense to a certain degree, though, and is a concept Rodgers could, in theory, consider if he knows the 2026 campaign will be his last before retiring.

Ironing out the details of that commitment, which would not be formally put into writing, might lead to a slew of complications, though. While there's a world in which it's a win-win, as the Steelers could thoroughly assess their young signal callers while Rodgers gets a chance with a contending team, it might be too far-fetched to ever materialize.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Truth be told, the actual contract negotiations that eventually lead to a deal being reached should be rather straightforward considering money doesn't feel like it'll be a real sticking point, as Pittsburgh appears willing to hand Rodgers a raise from the $13.65 million base salary he earned in 2025.

The real issue, though, remains Rodgers' timeline and whether or not he'll arrive in time for OTAs or continue to stretch out his decision-making process.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!