Steelers Legend Sends Warning to Broderick Jones

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Broderick Jones is the second biggest unknown surrounding the team in 2026. The biggest being Aaron Rodgers. But with a serious injury fogging his timeline to return to the field, Jones is getting advice from a franchise legend.

Jones suffered a neck injury last season that required surgery and shut him down for the remainder of the year. Heading into OTAs and minicamp, the Steelers are not expecting him to participate and are uncertain whether or not he'll return before or even during training camp.

There's a chance that Jones's recovery takes him into the season, and really, no one is certain when the fourth-year tackle will be healthy enough to play next.

One Steelers legend, Super Bowl champion James Harrison, advised that Jones take his time before stepping on a football field for live reps again. Speaking about Jones on his podcast Deebo & Joe, Harrison said Jones should take caution because he needs to think about his whole career and not just this season.

"I would caution him, ‘Do not come back too fast trying to get on the field just because you’re a free agent next year,'" Harrison said. "Worst-case scenario, you may not see too much field time this year, but if you could get 100% healthy, I know somebody will give you at least a minimum, one-year (deal) — you’re only 25 — to get back into that position and show that you can play and get through a full year healthy with no incidents, and then, the next year, get another contract that’s to what you were expecting as long as you can get back to the level of play that you were at."

The Future of Jones and the Steelers

The Steelers declined Jones's fifth-year option, making 2026 the last of his rookie contract. After the season, he'll become a free agent, and it doesn't look as if Pittsburgh will try to keep him around.

After drafting Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers are seemingly ready to move on after the year is over. They've also made it known that Dylan Cook has their support as a starter this season, if Jones isn't ready.

All the signs point to Jones taking it slowly and not rushing back onto the field in 2026. It leaves his season uncertain but his future with the team pretty much gone. And Harrison is trying to make sure he keeps his priorities in line while he moves toward training camp.

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