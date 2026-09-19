Steelers Lose Michael Pittman Jr. for Patriots Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Team spokesperson Burt Lauten announced that the team has downgraded Pittman Jr. with a foot injury.

Pittman was originally listed as questionable coming into the weekend. He first popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as a limited participant in practice. He then did not practice Thursday or Friday. Still, the team left the door open for the veteran to play with one more practice left, ultimately deciding it wasn't worth putting him out there.

In his place, the Steelers will start DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson, with second-round rookie Germie Bernard looking at an increased role against the Patriots. Bernard played just three offensive snaps in Week 1's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Pittman finished with three receptions for 58 yards, leading the team in receiving yards.

It's unknown what Pittman's exactly dealing with or how serious it is. Naming his questionable before the game leaves some optimism that it isn't long-term right now. Pittman was seen in the locker room after Friday's practice and did not have a limp or a boot on, which are both good signs. However, until any details are available, it's unknown what to expect in terms of his return timeline.

Steelers Pittman Replacements

The Steelers will probably give Bernard more of a snap count against the Patriots, but the real benefitters of Pittman's injury will be the tight ends. Expect plenty of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Robert Tonyan within the gameplan, and Jaylen Warren to be utilized as well.

While Pittman wasn't the top option on the field for the Steelers, not having him means the Patriots can focus more heavily on Metcalf. Wilson and Bernard will need to be reliable hands for Rodgers, but his weapons underneath may be key to overcoming extra coverage on his WR1.

Outside of Pittman, the Steelers will be without Joey Porter Jr., who was ruled out with a back injury, and will make a game-time decision on Troy Fautanu, who enters the weekend listed as questionable. He was dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week, but went from did not participate during Wednesday's practice to a full participant in Friday's practice.

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