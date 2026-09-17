Steelers Get Good and Bad Injury News as Patriots Game Nears

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue preparing for the New England Patriots, the injury bug is presenting an early season challenge to overcome.

The Steelers initially believed they escaped Week 1 of the regular season unscathed, but during their Week 2 practice schedule, it's become apparent that is not the case. The team kicked off their practice slate with four players on the injury report.

After another day of practice and the latest injury report update, there is still reason for concern. Starting left tackle Troy Fautanu (ankle), who missed practice previously, was a limited participant. Conversely, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who was limited at an earlier practice, was not seen out there at all during the portion of practice open to the media and was listed as a non-participant.

In addition, tight end Darnell Washington was once again not present. He missed the team's first practice of the week for personal reasons, and he remains out with the same designation.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was limited once again as well after departing practice with a trainer, and his back injury was added back onto the report after being removed on September 16.

What Pittman Jr.'s Injury Means to Steelers

The Steelers offense showed glimpses of life in the opener, but it was rather uneventful overall. They managed 221 receiving yards in the win, and leading the group was Pittman.

He hauled in three receptions on three targets, picking up 58 yards and averaging 19.3 yards per reception. His longest play of the day was a 28-yard catch that put the team in scoring position.

If Pittman Jr. doesn't play against New England, the team will likely continue to target a few players the most. That list starts with wide receivers DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson, who were the highest-targeted receivers in the game. Metcalf was targeted 10 times, finishing with four receptions, while Aaron Rodgers looked Wilson's way six times, connecting on three attempts.

It also means that tight end Pat Freiermuth would continue to be a primary target. He was the team's second-leading receiver in Week 1, hauling in all five of his targets for 46 yards and the offense's lone touchdown.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do Steelers Have Fautanu Backup Plan?

Fautanu going from not participating to doing so in a limited capacity is encouraging. With another day of practice remaining, the hope is that he can be a full participant before the team heads to New England.

If things do not progress accordingly, however, the Steelers will have to adjust. Without Fautanu, Dylan Cook will kick to the left side and rookie Max Iheanachor will likely make the first start of his NFL career.

The question then becomes, can the offensive line hold up without Fautanu? They have the players to adjust, but maintaining the same level of effectiveness is another story. Fautanu was excellent in his debut at left tackle, and without him, the offensive line is likely to take a huge step backwards.

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