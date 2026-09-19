3 Reasons Steelers Could Lose to Patriots

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were far from perfect in Week 1, but they are 1-0 ahead of their first road contest of 2026.

Traveling to Massachusetts, the Steelers will face the New England Patriots. The Pats present a bit more of a challenge, even after they suffered a disappointing Week 1 loss.

The fact of the matter is, the Patriots are a team trying to challenge once again in the AFC. Led by one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, the Steelers have plenty to prepare for. They also face three obstacles that might lead to their first loss of the season.

This Ain't Cooper Rush

The Steelers defense performed admirably in the season opener. McCarthy said that the defense carried the team's water in the win, and that couldn't be more accurate. They held superstar Bijan Robinson to under 100 yards on the ground. And despite allowing 172 yards to Robinson in total, it felt like a huge win for the group because they held the top running back in check.

Contrarily, the Steelers faced the easiest competition possible in Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Cooper Rush. The third-string veteran who joined the Falcons midway through the offseason was thrust into action, and the Steelers feasted on him in the pocket.

Drake Maye is a very different beast, and the Steelers' secondary and overall pass defense faces a far greater challenge in the 2025 MVP runner-up.

Yes, the Steelers enter the matchup riding high, while Maye is coming off of a putrid performance in Week 1. The hope is that the Steelers continue to inflict terror on Maye and continue his poor start to the year, but what if the exact opposite happens?

What if Maye, who threw for over 30 touchdowns in 2025 and completed 72% of his passing attempts, has a vengeful day in front of his home crowd? What if the Steelers' defense, which allowed just 238 total yards and 118 passing yards in Week 1, isn't as stout in Week 2?

The Steelers will lose the game, is the unfortunate answer to all of those questions.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dylan Cook (60) prepares to block Buffalo Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht (55) in the second quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line Struggles Worsen

It wasn't a terrible outing for the Steelers' offensive line in the season opener, but it sure did create a lot of concern. Specifically, on the right side of the line, the group looked vulnerable.

If that trend continues, or worsens, in Week 2, the Steelers are in trouble. Making this a very real possibility is a new injury to left tackle Troy Fautanu. He was removed for a single snap in Week 1, but looked outstanding in his first start on the left side. He was a non-participant to kick off the team's Week 2 practices, however, and was limited after that.

If Fautanu is healthy, the line should have confidence entering Week 2. If not, Dylan Cook will slide to the left side, while rookie Max Iheanachor will get his first start at right tackle. The Patriots don't boast the most explosive pass rush, but it will be a huge test for the o-line if they have to send out this reworked group. And the Steelers could easily fail said test in the process.

Big Plays Still Don't Connect

There were four or five plays on offense that, had they connected, would have meant the Steelers scored 30 or more points in Week 1 and probably exceeded 300 yards. Pass interference penalties took away a pair of big passes for DK Metcalf. A 50/50 ball to Roman Wilson that probably should have been caught was knocked loose as he went to the ground. If any of those go the other way, it's a different discussion.

The problem is that they didn't connect. Things didn't go the Steelers' way. As the old saying goes, "almost" only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

The Steelers have to find a way to hit on one or more of those plays. They have the pieces to do so. The offensive playcalling created those opportunities in Week 1, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw some incredible passes over his 40 attempts. In addition to Metcalf and Wilson, they also have newcomer Michael Pittman Jr. He led the team in receiving yards in Week 1, and maybe the answer is to lean even more on the veteran.

Injuries might rob the Steelers of that option with MPJ, however. The veteran was both a non-participant and limited in practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

Whoever is out there, the Steelers have to hit the big play. If they can't connect, it might be a long day at the office for the offense.

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