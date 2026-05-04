Steelers Lose Another QB Option as Aaron Rodgers Wait Continues

Arguably the top free agent quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers has come off the board, which could have some ramifications for the Pittsburgh Steelers down the road.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay Packers have signed veteran Tyrod Taylor as their new backup to Jordan Love, both of whom have shared a quarterback room with Rodgers in the past.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with the Packers, per source.



A new No. 2 in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/FFPzhOBLbb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2026

If the Steelers can't find common ground with Rodgers, they now have one fewer tertiary option they can turn to, making it all the more imperative that a resolution is reached sooner rather than later.

What Other Veterans Could Pittsburgh Target?

As for free agents, Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson are the only other veterans with expansive starting experience in the NFL.

The issue, though, is that Garoppolo is reportedly considering retirement after spending the last two years as Matthew Stafford's backup for the Los Angeles Rams, while Wilson recently visited the New York Jets and is in talks to join CBS as a TV analyst for the 2026 season, per The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

The trade market is more enticing at this stage, and if Rodgers does not re-sign with the Steelers, perhaps the team could try and figure out a trade with the New Orleans Saints for Spencer Rattler or Derek Carr, the latter of whom retired after the 2024 campaign and has said he'd be open to playing again for the right opportunity.

Other potential targets include Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts and Tanner McKee of the Philadelphia Eagles, but neither is guaranteed to be a better fit than the quarterbacks Pittsburgh already has on its roster in Will Howard, Drew Allar and Mason Rudolph.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Do Steelers Actually Need a Veteran QB That Isn't Rodgers in 2026?

In the event Rodgers opts not to return to the Steelers, the organization's best course of action might be to just let Howard, Allar and Rudolph battle it out for the starting job.

Howard should be considered the favorite and given every opportunity to come on top as he enters his second year in the league, simply because Pittsburgh needs to figure out what it has in the 2025 sixth-round pick before turning its attention fully to Allar as the potential quarterback of the future.

Allar has a lot of work to do before he can be relied upon in regular season games, though, but his size and rocket of an arm offer plenty of upside down the road.

Rudolph provides little to no upside, but as a nine-year veteran with 19 career starts, he might be able to at least keep the Steelers' offense afloat if it comes to it.

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