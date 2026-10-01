Steelers Lost Joey Porter Jr. Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't big winners in the Joey Porter Jr. trade. Sending their star cornerback to the Dallas Cowboys was necessary, but this entire situation has both sides to blame, and the end result isn't good enough for Omar Khan and company.

A second-round pick for a star cornerback isn't a fair deal. Porter Jr.'s price tag dropped because he was disgruntled and he and the Steelers weren't going to make something happen. But if this was a peaceful situation, he would've went for more, and his upside clearly states a first-round return in order to feel like a team can replace him in the future.

Now, the Steelers are hoping for the best. They will have to utilize a second-round pick to replace a player they stole with the 32nd pick four years ago. A player who proved to be one of the best in his draft class, and at his position.

A replacement that will not be easy to do, and much harder without a first-round pick.

Steelers Short at CB

The Steelers are now also hoping they have the replacement options today. Asante Samuel Jr. struggled in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. So much so, that rookie Daylen Everette replaced him by the end of the game.

Pittsburgh will hope Samuel Jr. returns to form in the coming weeks, but if doesn't, this team is thin at cornerback, and may not have a solution because of the lack of stardom on the roster.

It's a gamble for the Steelers. This team is now hoping things work out, but truthfully, wouldn't of had Porter Jr. on the field unless they changed their policy and negotiated in-season anyway. It was a lose-lose situation for Pittsburgh. One that could've been prevented, but it's hard to judge which side was at fault until all of the details reveal themselves.

If the Steelers low-balled Porter Jr. with offers this offseason, they're at blame for not signing him before things took a turn for the worst. If they offered a fair deal and Porter Jr. was too stubborn to take it, then it's Porter's fault, and moving on made sense.

But from the trade alone, the Steelers needed more. They're now looking at a hurt Jalen Ramsey, two starters that, at best, were CB2 and CB3 this season, and a third-round rookie taking on more than he should be.

It's not ideal for a 2-1 team with hopes of being champions this season. The Steelers couldn't win the Joey Porter Jr. situation, and they certainly lost the trade with the Cowboys.

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