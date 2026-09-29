Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey Reveals Broken Wrist Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey confirmed the nature of his injury as the team gets set to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

Ramsey stated after practice on September 29 that he is dealing with a broken wrist, and he revealed that he suffered it on the first series of the Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

When asked if he anticipates suiting up against the Browns in a short week, Ramsey stated he'll attempt to while noting that it will come down to how well he can protect his wrist while also trying to maintain his usual level of play.

"Of course I'm gonna try to," Ramsey said. "I gotta be able to protect it obviously. It's a real injury, a broken wrist. I can't really do anything about it, it's just gonna be about seeing if I'm able to protect it and also still be myself in a good enough capacity where I feel like if I go out there, I won't be letting any of my teammates down."

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) tackles New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Ramsey's Injury Could Affect Pittsburgh's Secondary vs. Cleveland

The first indication that Ramsey was dealing with an injury came when he was seen wearing a sling around his right arm in the locker room on September 28. He was then seen donning a cast instead of a sling during practice on September 29.

Head coach Mike McCarthy later announced that it was a wrist injury during his weekly press conference, and he declared that he believed Ramsey would, "do everything he possibly can to play," based on his history.

Ramsey himself echoed a similar sentiment, and perhaps there's some confidence he can suit up based on the fact that he played through it in Pittsburgh's victory over the Bengals.

At the same time, it's a tall task to ask him to take on his usual role now that both he and the team know more about the injury in a short week.

The Steelers' secondary as a whole is banged up, with Brandin Echols currently being in the concussion protocol while Joey Porter Jr.'s availability vs. Cleveland remains a mystery for the time being. DeShon Elliott has resided on the reserve/injured list for the entire regular season up to this point as well.

The hope is that at least one of Ramsey and Echols can play against the Browns so that Pittsburgh has a proven option at slot corner. If that isn't the case, however, the team might have to get creative and use someone like Asante Samuel Jr. more frequently in that spot.

Ramsey has also spent plenty of time at safety this year, logging 31 snaps at free safety and 56 in the box (per Pro Football Focus). If he isn't active this week, that would potentially open up more opportunities for Rayshawn Jenkins and rookie Robert Spears-Jennings in a crucial AFC North primetime matchup.

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