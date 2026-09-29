Joey Porter Jr Trade Market on Kalshi Highest on Board

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been in trade rumors since the offseason. In response, Kalshi’s NFL trade market has Porter Jr. listed as the strongest trade candidate on the board with a 75% chance of being moved.

Porter Jr.’s trade market only recently joined the board and came in at the top. When the next-team market opened, Kalshi listed the Steelers, Lions, and Cowboys, with no favorite. Kalshi settles the market on whether the Steelers trade Porter Jr. by December 1. A $10 trade on him being moved profits $3.09.

Will the Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr.? - Kalshi

Yes 75%

No 58%

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Rumors and reports beginning to rise

One major report from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter suggests that the Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to trade Porter Jr. and that the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are potential trade partners.

“A handful of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, have begun making inquiries about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.,” Schefter wrote. “The Steelers would be willing to listen to trade offers for Porter, but they would want a strong compensation package if they were to deal the fourth-year star.”

He would start at corner for either team. In Detroit, the Lions allow the most passing yards in the league at 299.3 per game. For the Cowboys, Jerry Jones has loaded the defense since last season, adding several starters, including Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, while drafting Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

The case against

Sports Illustrated’s Steelers writer Noah Strackbein offered a strong argument against Pittsburgh trading away its top corner. He notes that the Steelers look like a playoff contender and that now is the wrong time for a move this big.

“This team is sitting in first place in the AFC North, though, with an opportunity to take a decent lead early in the divisional race. Right now, Pittsburgh is a playoff contender and a team that seems to just be figuring itself out,” Strackbein wrote. “If there's hope of being a contender, it's not the time to move on from a key piece of your defense. One that you'll probably need to beat teams with strong passing attacks. Which is pretty much all of the teams you'd play in the postseason, if you got there.”

Porter Jr. has not played this season while he recovers from a back injury. He is trending toward the Steelers’ Week 4 Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns. He’s been adamant about playing this season even without a contract extension.

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