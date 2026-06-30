Steelers Might Have Next Ceedee Lamb - Or Jaylen Waddle

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like they hit the jackpot when wide receiver Germie Bernard was available during their second-round pick. The Alabama product gives the organization an immediate solution in the middle of the depth chart and a potential superstar in the making.

It's totally understandable that the Steelers feel so strongly about Bernard. He's already made quite the impression through rookie camp and OTAs, and he's lived up the nickname "Unc" as an elder statesman trapped in a rookie's body.

It's also understandable because Bernard is a reminder of multiple top receivers in the NFL. These three veterans stand out as the closest comparisons for the Steelers rookie.

CeeDee Lamb

When Mike McCarthy first began with the Dallas Cowboys, he identified a multi-faceted wide receiver to build the offense around in CeeDee Lamb.

Maybe McCarthy thinks he's done it again with the selection of Bernard, and I wouldn't judge him for thinking so. What makes the two players so similar is the wide variety of uses both players serve. Germie can line up in any of the three traditional wide receiver spots and be successful.

But it's not just on the outside that he thrives. During his time at Alabama, he was frequently given the ball out of the backfield with reverses or quick screens and expected to create.

That sounds awfully similar to how Lamb's time in the NFL went under McCarthy. He lined up all over the line of scrimmage and the goal was to simply put the ball in his hands. The same can be said for Bernard. If you put the ball in his hands, good things happen.

Jun 16, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Waddle

One of the underrated traits Bernard possesses is speed. He wasn't talked about as being one of the quicker guys in his draft class, but his 4.48 40-yard dash time and game speed suggests otherwise.

It's reminiscent of another Alabama product, Denver Broncos wideout Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is a bit smaller than Bernard and his speed is well respected, and that's how the Steelers rookie should be viewed as well. He's shifty, has fluid hips and moves in and out of his breaks with precision, much like Waddle does.

Durability has been Waddle's main concern over his career, and Bernard will hope the same fate avoids him. If the rest of the comparison holds true, however, he would be a huge addition for the Steelers.

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has never been the flashiest wide receiver, but he's done all of the little things right. He's physical, reliable in tight windows and consistently posts 800-yard seasons.

The Steelers obviously hope that Bernard reaches an elite level, but if they get the Jakobi Meyers-version, they just landed their number two wide receiver for the next four years.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!