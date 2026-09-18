Steelers Might Really Have Joey Porter Jr. Trade Partner

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the rumors of the Detroit Lions needing a cornerback and being interested in Joey Porter Jr. are real. Or maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers should try to make them believe they should be interested in Joey Porter Jr., because Week 2 certainly left everyone thinking they could use him.

The Lions secondary was hit with another loss against the Buffalo Bills after Avonte Maddox was carted off the field in the first half with what the team announced to be a foot injury. It wasn't the moment the Detroit defense started to struggle, but things didn't get any better once the injury happened. And by the end of the night, the secondary had all of the spotlight, and not in a good way.

So, how can they go about fixing it? Well, Pittsburgh may have an answer.

The Steelers and Porter Jr. are in the worst place possible. Porter Jr. isn't practicing fully, has now been hit with a back injury once again, and it doesn't feel like he's going to play for this team unless he gets a new contract. Something the Steelers will not do in-season.

So, it feels like the inevitability of a trade is getting closer and closer, and it may be more about having a bidder than wanting to make it happen. If the Lions call, it's hard to believe the Steelers wouldn't listen. If Detroit offered a first- or second-day draft pick, maybe that'd even be enough to make something happen quickly, with both sides fixing their problems before kickoff in Week 3.

Steelers Should Make the Sales Pitch

At this point, Omar Khan should be calling the Lions. There doesn't seem to be a solution coming between Pittsburgh and Porter Jr., meaning the fourth-year cornerback will likely keep himself out of games one way or another throughout the season.

No one is willing to admit that it's a distraction yet, but it has to be walking the line. Pittsburgh probably wants to fix it (or relieve themselves of it) before it crosses that line.

Yes, the Steelers would love to keep Porter Jr., extend him next offseason and have everything work out, but that's probably not going to happen.

The Lions have a very clear need at the one position where you have an issue with a player. They're borderline playoff contenders, which could make them higher bidders. That's exactly what the Steelers need to make a Porter Jr. trade actually happen.

The stars may be aligning with Detroit's struggles, rumors of interest and things getting even stranger between the Steelers and Porter Jr. Now may be the time to strike for Pittsburgh.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!