Steelers QB Picture Not So Clear After Preseason Opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their preseason schedule with a contest against the Green Bay Packers. After a brutally long wait, Steelers football finally returned.

And of course, the return of football means the return of the yearly Steelers quarterback conversation. This year's conversation centers on the backup QB battle behind Aaron Rodgers. Veteran Mason Rudolph entered the first preseason contest as the number two on the depth chart, with second-year gunslinger Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar fighting to knock Rudolph off his perch.

But after each backup option put together an impressive performance, head coach Mike McCarthy's vision for the 53-man roster has been blurred.

Steelers' Biggest Problem Just Got Worse

The Steelers have plenty of position battles to sort out, but none more polarizing than the question of what to do with their four quarterbacks. The fanbase is clamoring for the two youngsters to be given control of the room, but Rudolph just won't relent.

The 31-year-old would have easily been a cut candidate if he had struggled against the Packers. Instead, he looked like a boring but safe backup. He completed 10 of the 11 passes he threw, finishing with 93 yards and two sacks taken. It wasn't flashy, but it might have been exactly what McCarthy wanted to see.

The problem is that it wasn't concrete. If Rudolph went out there, moved the offense, and put together an impressive touchdown pass, the competition for Rodgers' backup would have ended right then and there. That didn't happen, and the kids kept the door open for another week.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar warms up for a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy Faces Tough Call for Steelers

McCarthy was brought in to make the tough calls in order to end the Steelers' postseason drought. This decision regarding the backup quarterback is no different.

On one hand, the team can play it safe with Rudolph. On the other hand, the Steelers asked their two young quarterbacks to go out there in the preseason opener and prove that they belong. They did that, and then some, earning more reps and snaps in the remaining preseason contests.

That only muddies the water for McCarthy and his staff, but that's a great thing. This problem shouldn't be easy to solve, but that is ideal. The QB school is working in Pittsburgh, and now they have an actual competition to judge. Two preseason contests remain, and they will actually determine which trio enters Pittsburgh on the 53-man roster. That's more than the team could have said when training camp began.

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