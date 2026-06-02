Steelers QB Check In: Will Howard, Drew Allar Head Into Minicamp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field, this week, working through mandatory minicamp. The first one under Mike McCarthy, and the first week where his entire roster will be present in 2026.

There's a lot to monitor throughout minicamp, and like every week, the quarterbacks make the list. But minicamp is also a great place to check in and see where players stand. The Steelers are two weeks through OTAs and will have two days of minicamp practice before their final OTA week and then a six-week break before training camp.

So far, both quarterbacks have had their moments, and each are in their respective period of growth. Where is that exactly? And what do we need to see in minicamp to either improve their stance with the team, or hurt it?

Let's talk about it.

Where is Will Howard and Drew Allar?

Will Howard

Howard has looked confident and comfortable during the first two weeks of OTAs. The second-year quarterback didn't get much of a rookie season, which could've held him back coming into Year 2. It seemingly hasn't, and while there hasn't been a flash-in-the-pan moment yet, he's looked the part of a backup quarterback through two weeks.

Drew Allar

Allar had a much better second week than his first. When the Penn State product showed up, he didn't look good at all. His mechanics were being completely reshaped and you could tell that he was thinking through every piece of his throwing motion.

There are still moments when things are moving faster than Allar is processing them, which will continue to happen, but he made a few nice throws in his second week and is starting to look like the throwing motion is getting easier for him.

What Are We Watching For This Week?

Will Howard

This week is all about gaining momentum for Howard. How far can he separate himself from Mason Rudolph before training camp? And really, the preseason. But that's a long way away.

What we're looking for in Howard this week is a quarterback that continues to look comfortable while also making a few spark throws. Get the fans fired up about some highlight reel plays. With the entire team back together, it would be great to see Howard steal the show.

Drew Allar

For Aller, it's all about having another good week. The Steelers aren't rushing the process of their third-round rookie, and neither should anyone else. But having multiple good weeks in a row would show that Allar is really progressing.

Can he continue to have moments where it catches everyone's attention? And can he look more crisp and fluid in moments when a lot is going on?

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!