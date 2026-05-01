Steelers Must Avoid Unique Quarterback Opportunity

Selecting a quarterback early in the 2027 NFL Draft might be on the Pittsburgh Steelers' agenda, but they could have an opportunity to select one of the top prospects earlier than expected.

Brendan Sorsby, who transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech this offseason, is entering a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

Simultaneously, the NCAA has launched an investigation into the 22-year-old due to the fact that betting of any sort on sports, whether it be professional or collegiate, is outlawed.

Because of the caveat that Sorsby gambled on Indiana football games while he was a member of the program in 2022, per a report from ESPN, he could potentially face a loss of his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on how the process plays out, Sorsby may have an opportunity to enter the NFL's supplemental draft, which would take place somewhere between the end of OTAs and the start of training camp in early July or so.

If the Steelers are fans of Sorsby's game from the early work they've done on him thus far, perhaps they'll throw their hat in the ring and look to bring him in while parting ways with a 2027 pick.

On the flip side, there are a number of reasons for Pittsburgh to be cautious and hold off if a supplemental draft does in fact take place.

How Pittsburgh Should Approach Sorsby Situation

We're still a ways away from Sorsby entering the supplemental draft, which hasn't been held since 2023, as the NCAA would first have to rule him ineligible and the NFL would have to then approve him, which CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones described as a "major hurdle".

Should it reach a point where Sorsby is allowed to enter the supplemental draft, each NFL team would be divided into three groups: non-playoff teams with six or fewer wins, non-playoff teams with over six wins, and playoff teams, with a lottery that gives better odds to organizations with worse records determining the order in each of those categories.

Teams also have to make bids in the supplemental draft without knowing what others around the league are putting up for the available player(s).

Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pittsburgh would fall into the last of those three groups in the draft, putting it at a disadvantage if it covets Sorsby.

At the same time, offering up its first- or second-rounder in 2027, which is very well what it may take to land him, shouldn't necessarily entice the Steelers. There are too many unknowns with Sorsby and his ongoing situation, even if he's a high-end prospect with a rocket of an arm.

Steelers' Best Course of Action at Quarterback Position

At this point, Pittsburgh would be better off moving forward with Will Howard and Drew Allar in 2026 and seeing how they develop while keeping their eye on the laundry list of impressive signal callers in next year's draft.

Whether it's Miami (FL)'s Darian Mensah, Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker or Notre Dame's CJ Carr, the Steelers will have the chance to select a quarterback who's just as promising, if not better, than Sorsby in the first round even if they aren't at the top of the board.

The idea of adding Sorsby to the roster this summer is understandably alluring given his upside, but it's a risky plan that could backfire pretty easily.

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